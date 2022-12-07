Hashflow Partners with Wormhole to Power Cross-Chain Messaging Needs

Users can now trade cross-chain with zero slippage and MEV Protection

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hashflow, a decentralized exchange (DEX) designed for interoperability, zero slippage, and MEV-protected trades, today announced a strategic partnership with Wormhole, the generic cross-chain messaging protocol, to build the best cross-chain trading experience. The move will allow users to natively swap any asset across any chain and receive exactly what they were promised while paying very little in gas fees.

Wormhole is a leading, cross-chain interoperability protocol powering the seamless transfer of value and information across 19 high value chains with just one integration. Since launch on mainnet in August 2021, 50 million messages have been transmitted through Wormhole, with 2 million messages being generated a day between asset transfers and messaging. With more than $500 million in TVL, Wormhole’s powerful generic messaging layer will enable Hashflow users to seamlessly swap assets across chains at half the cost.

“We want to build products that users love and enable them to seamlessly trade any asset across any chain without complexity or extra steps,” said Varun Kumar, CEO at Hashflow. “We’re excited to leverage Wormhole’s message passing protocol to make this dream a reality.”

“Hashflow’s unique request-for-quote model allows users to trade without slippage or MEV exploits that are common in AMM designs,” said Hendrik Hofstadt, Wormhole contributor. “We are humbled to support Hashflow as they extend their RFQ model to add interoperability and allow users to seamlessly swap assets across chains to inject value across the entire DeFi space.”

Hashflow’s native cross-chain functionality powered by Wormhole is now Live. Users can start trading cross-chain by visiting app.hashflow.com.

About Hashflow



Hashflow is a decentralized exchange designed for interoperability, zero slippage, and MEV-protected trades. It allows you to trade any asset on any chain in seconds simply by connecting your wallet. All trades are commission-free, and all price quotes are executed at their displayed price, giving you the most value for your buck on every trade. Since its inception in August 2021, Hashflow has cleared $10B+ in total trade volume with over 170K unique wallets trading on the platform, making it a top 10 DEX by volume with an average daily volume of $25-30MM. Visit the Hashflow website for more information.

About Wormhole



The Wormhole Network is a generic message-passing protocol connecting high-value blockchains together, with applications leveraging the messaging layer to facilitate interoperability between ecosystems. Secured by 19 guardians, developers are able to leverage the protocol to send arbitrary data cross-chain including tokens, NFTs, oracle data, governance decisions and more.

