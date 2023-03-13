Hasbro Named One of Ethisphere’s 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies for 12th Consecutive Year

Recognition honors Hasbro’s dedication to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

PAWTUCKET, R.I–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), a global branded entertainment leader, today was recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Hasbro has been honored for the last 12 years and is one of only five honorees in the Consumer Products industry. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 48 industries.

“As a company bringing play and joy to generations of fans around the world, we are committed to operating our business responsibly and ethically,” said Chris Cocks, Hasbro chief executive officer. “We are honored to be named a World’s Most Ethical Company for the 12th straight year.”

“Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance,” said Ethisphere chief executive officer, Erica Salmon Byrne. “We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Hasbro for earning a place in the World’s Most Ethical Companies community.”

To learn more about ESG at Hasbro, read Playing with Purpose: ESG Progress Report 2021-2022.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The assessment also covers key ESG areas including corporate governance and Board accountability, human rights and ethical sourcing, environmental sustainability, and social impact across global communities. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year’s honorees, please visit the World’s Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global branded entertainment leader whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit corporate.hasbro.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

Contacts

Abby Hodes



abby.hodes@hasbro.com