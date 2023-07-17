Hasbro Celebrates its 100th Anniversary at 2023 San Diego Comic-Con International

Revealing an Amazing Brand Lineup Through Dazzling New Products, Experiences, Programming and More Surrounding Fan-Favorite Brands: TRANSFORMERS, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, NERF, G.I. JOE, Power Rangers and Premier Collaboration Brands: Star Wars™, Indiana Jones™ and Marvel

Visit Hasbro Booth #3213 for Talent Meet & Greets, Signings, Product Showcases, Photo Opportunities, Contests, and Giveaways, Among Other Fun-Filled Branded Activities

Select Hasbro Pulse Products and Convention Exclusives Will Be Available to Purchase at The VAULT: A Hasbro Pulse Store in Downtown San Diego, CA

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celebrating its centennial anniversary this year, Hasbro, Inc., a toy and game company, is returning to San Diego Comic-Con International, showcasing an incredible lineup of branded activities based on fan favorites, including TRANSFORMERS, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, NERF, G.I. JOE and Power Rangers, as well as products from premier collaboration brands, Star Wars™, Indiana Jones™ and Marvel from The Walt Disney Company.





“We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate our 100th anniversary with our fans at San Diego Comic-Con,” said Kim Boyd, Head of Toy at Hasbro. “With ten decades of unforgettable history, Hasbro has been instrumental in enabling generations of families to create lasting memories through imaginative play and storytelling. Along with new product launches at San Diego Comic-Con, fans can expect to experience their favorite products and entertainment in innovative ways, featuring iconic brands like TRANSFORMERS, G.I. JOE, and NERF.”

HASBRO BOOTH #3213

Convention Exclusives – Hasbro is offering the following four San Diego Comic-Con 2023 exclusive products: Transformers: Legacy Evolution – Deluxe Class War Dawn 2-Pack, Star Wars : The Vintage Collection Krrsantan action figure, Marvel Legends Series Deadpool and Bob, Agent of Hydra and G.I. JOE Classified Series Philip “Chuckles” Provost. Attendees can visit the Hasbro Pulse Desk at the Hasbro Booth (#3213) to receive a one-time use code, which can be scanned to pre-order. One code, per product, per customer. Limited quantities will be available to pre-order on HasbroPulse.com after the convention. While supplies last. Additional product information and photos can be found here.

In addition to hosting several insightful brand panels at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), Hasbro has a powerhouse programming schedule planned at its booth to help attendees have a memorable convention experience. Fans can look forward to a variety of activities, brand displays, and giveaways across the multi-day event, such as signing opportunities with (G.I. JOE), (TRANSFORMERS), (TRANSFORMERS), (TRANSFORMERS), (Marvel), and (Marvel). Other highlights include the , , , and to win awesome themed prizes and much more. Transformers: EarthSpark – Expedition Video Game Demo Station – Fans young and old can walk up and play a brief demo of the single-player action-adventure game starring Bumblebee. The game, produced by partner Outright Games, officially releases globally this Fall across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The announcement trailer can be viewed here.

– Fans young and old can walk up and play a brief demo of the single-player action-adventure game starring Bumblebee. The game, produced by partner Outright Games, officially releases globally this Fall across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The announcement trailer can be viewed here. NERF Pro Gelfire Demo Station – NERF is also returning to SDCC to bring back its popular NERF Pro Gelfire blaster booth so competitive, active play fans can demo the hottest blaster drops from the line: NERF Pro Gelfire Ghost , Raid and Dual Wield Pack .

NERF is also returning to SDCC to bring back its popular NERF Pro Gelfire blaster booth so competitive, active play fans can demo the hottest blaster drops from the line: , and . Hasbro Selfie Series – Convention attendees will have the opportunity to digitally re-imagine themselves and become a premium one-of-a-kind action figure based on characters from G.I. JOE, Ghostbusters, Power Rangers, and more. The Selfie Series team will be unveiling an updated version of the Selfie Series App that now includes more ways to customize. The updates include eyeglasses, sculpted beards and mustaches as well as several new hairstyles. Fans at SDCC will have the opportunity to become an action figure using the updated app at the Selfie Series booth. They will also receive a unique package sleeve commemorating the convention, and a branded figure stand as a gift with purchase. The stand and sleeve are exclusive to purchases made at the SDCC booth.

Convention attendees will have the opportunity to digitally re-imagine themselves and become a premium one-of-a-kind action figure based on characters from G.I. JOE, Ghostbusters, Power Rangers, and more. The Selfie Series team will be unveiling an updated version of the Selfie Series App that now includes more ways to customize. The updates include eyeglasses, sculpted beards and mustaches as well as several new hairstyles. Fans at SDCC will have the opportunity to become an action figure using the updated app at the Selfie Series booth. They will also receive a unique package sleeve commemorating the convention, and a branded figure stand as a gift with purchase. The stand and sleeve are exclusive to purchases made at the SDCC booth. TRANSFORMERS MIRAGE Porsche 911 Photo Opp – In celebration of the home entertainment debut of the hit film TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS, fans will have the opportunity to pose for a photo with the MIRAGE Porsche 911, receive a free, limited-edition poster designed by Orlando Arocena aka “Mexifunk” (while supplies last), and win digital codes to watch the adrenaline-fueled blockbuster at home! At the Hasbro booth on Saturday, July 22, from 6-7PM, “Mexifunk” will also be signing a select number of the exclusive Comic-Con posters.

In celebration of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th Anniversary, visit our partners at the Entertainment Earth booth (#2343) for a morphinomenal time! We are excited to share that the Power Rangers Lightning Collection Remastered Mighty Morphin Black Ranger will begin pre-orders exclusively at Entertainment Earth and Hasbro Pulse for the duration of San Diego Comic-Con. Limited quantities available are available for purchase at the Entertainment Earth booth. Stay tuned to @EntEarth and @HasbroPulse for additional pre-order details.

Show-goers are encouraged to check the schedule posted in Hasbro’s information booth each day for updates and follow @Hasbro on Twitter, as well as @Hasbro & @HasbroPulse on Instagram for the latest happenings.

THE VAULT: A HASBRO PULSE STORE



Hasbro is hosting The VAULT: A Hasbro Pulse Store at the Sparks Gallery (530 Sixth Avenue) so fans can purchase Hasbro Pulse’s best-selling products and select convention exclusives. To purchase the SDCC convention exclusives, you must present a valid convention badge. Limit two per customer. While supplies last. Also, view displays of some of the most iconic products to celebrate Hasbro’s 100th Year Anniversary. The shop will be open to the public on the following days (times subject to change):

Thursday, July 20: 11AM – 6PM

Friday, July 21: 11AM – 6PM

Saturday, July 22: 11AM – 6PM

Sunday, July 23: 11AM – 5PM

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS SDCC TAKEOVER



Celebrating the digital and streaming release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts film on Paramount+, fans can visit the Petco Interactive Zone (58 11th Ave) for giveaways and photo opportunities with Optimus Prime, Optimus Primal and Mirage statues. Additionally, The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience at Happy Does Bar in downtown San Diego (340 Fifth Ave) will be decorated with the film’s 90s-themed aesthetics and offer airbrush tattoos of Autobot and Maximal icons.

HASBRO BRANDS, PARTNERS, AND PINS: A SCAVENGER HUNT ADVENTURE



For the first time this year, Hasbro collaborates with licensing, publishing, and retail partners on a free pin scavenger hunt, allowing fans to collect pins featuring iconic Hasbro brands. Visit the Hasbro booth (#3213), offsite pop-up shop, and partner booth locations, including BOOM! Studios, Diamond Select, Entertainment Earth, Icon Heroes, Kotobukiya, Mezco, Skybound Entertainment, Super7 and Super Impulse to collect the 21 different pin designs while supplies last (quantities are limited). More information about pins and locations is available in each participating booth.

BRAND PANELS



What’s more, attendees can dig deeper into Hasbro’s wondrous brands TRANSFORMERS, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering and G.I. JOE, along with premier collaboration brands, including Star Wars and Marvel, through engaging brand panels where they’ll get first looks at never-before-seen product and toy innovations, along with other major brand news!

Thursday, July 20

Secrets of D&D Dungeon Mastering Panel: Thursday, July 20 at 12:30PM – 1:30PM | Room: 29CD – Chris Perkins (Principal Game Design Architect, Dungeons & Dragons), Dungeon Master extraordinaire is here to answer, “How do you do THAT?!” and give you advice on how to level up your Dungeon Master game! All are welcome, from DM-curious to experts!

Hasbro TRANSFORMERS Generations Toy Panel: Thursday, July 20 at 1:30PM – 2:30PM | Room: 29CD – LET THEM COME! Screenwriter, game designer and novelist Flint Dille joins the TRANSFORMERS team as Ben (Hasbro Marketing) Delaney (Hasbro Marketing) and Evan (Hasbro Design) take attendees through some ALL-NEW TRANSFORMERS Action Figures – Studio Series: Rise of the Beasts, the FIRST Studio Series Commander, and Generations Exclusive toy reveals! The team will also hold a Q&A to discuss all things CYBERTRONIAN! So, get ready for a panel that’s…More Than Meets The Eye.

It’s Morphin Time with BOOM! Studios; Thursday July 20 at 2:00PM – 3:00PM | Room: 25ABC – BOOM! Studios and Hasbro celebrate 30 years of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers storytelling in comics! Join Melissa Flores (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Meghan Camarena (Power Rangers HyperForce), and series editors Allyson Gronowitz and Dafna Pleban for a roundtable discussion on the history of the series, an exciting look at what’s next, and some special surprises

Magic: The Gathering Goes to Universes Beyond Panel: Thursday, July 20 at 7:00PM – 8:00PM | Room: 7AB – Magic: The Gathering’s Universes Beyond lineup is bringing the game to exciting new places, crossing over with your favorite books, games, and shows! From The Lord of the Rings to Doctor Who, Gavin Verhey (principal game designer, Magic: The Gathering) will share the secrets behind bringing these sets to life, and some sneak peeks of the future!

All A-Bot Transformers: EarthSpark Panel: Thursday, July 20 at 5:30PM – 6:30PM | Room: 24ABC – Prepare for more Autobots, more Decepticons, and more Terrans! From Paramount+, Hasbro’s Entertainment One, and Nickelodeon, Transformers: EarthSpark is an original animated series based on the iconic global franchise. Catch this exclusive panel and screening of never-before-seen content. Attendees will also be treated to a sneak peek of behind-the-scenes visuals from upcoming new episodes, including the special one-hour season finale slated to debut exclusively on Paramount+ later this summer. Plus don’t miss the chance to participate in a Transformers-themed trivia contest– study up and come prepared to win awesome franchise swag.

Friday, July 21

Hasbro Toys Panel for Marvel: Friday, July 21 at 12:30PM – 1:30PM | Room: 5AB – Dwight, Ryan and Dan (Hasbro) plus Jesse (Marvel) share exciting news for Hasbro’s popular Marvel Legends product line. They will give a sneak peek of upcoming, never-before-seen items and hold a Q&A session for attendees.

Hasbro Star Wars Panel: Friday, July 21 at 2:00PM – 3:00PM | Room: 7AB – Join Patrick and Jing from Hasbro Marketing and Chris and Eric from Hasbro Design as they discuss the popular Hasbro Star Wars line, including the Black Series and The Vintage Collection. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro’s latest action figure and premium roleplay offerings from throughout the saga. Word on the Holonet is there may also be a few surprises.

Saturday, July 22

Hasbro G.I. JOE Classified Series Panel: Saturday, July 22 at 12:00PM – 1:00PM | Room: 9 – Joes and Cobras don’t agree on much, but even they can see that G.I. JOE’S Classified Series toy line is an absolute hit. Join Emily, John, Lenny, and Tony from the development team to learn never-before shared behind-the-scenes info, get a sneak peek into the future of Classified Series, and learn more about the most recent HasLab project. Make sure to attend because knowing is half the battle!

You Got Your Pop Culture in My D&D! Panel: Saturday, July 22 at 3:30PM – 4:30PM | Room: 29CD – Chris Perkins (Principal Game Design Architect, Dungeons & Dragons) and Josh Herman (Principal Art Director, Dungeons & Dragons) talk pop culture’s invasion of Dungeons and Dragons! Learn how the folks who make D&D are teaming up to bring some of your favorite media sensations to your gaming table!

Magic The Gathering Panel, Blogatog Live: Saturday, July 22 at 6:30PM – 7:30PM | Room: 24ABC – Magic head designer Mark Rosewater presents this one-man program in which he re-creates his daily blog, answering the audience’s questions about the making of the popular trading card game.

