Harvard Business Review to Host ‘Leaders Who Make a Difference’ Virtual Conference Next Week

The May 23 event will feature Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, and Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, among other speakers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harvard Business Review will be hosting its third annual virtual HBR Live: Leaders Who Make a Difference conference next Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The daylong program—filled with CEO interviews, expert-led mini-masterclasses, and more—will explore responsible AI, talent management, inclusive capitalism, DEI, and other top-of-mind topics. Participants will come away equipped with proven strategies to drive positive change in their own organizations.

Speakers and sessions will include:

Revathi Advaithi, CEO, Flex – Managing a Global, Next-Gen Manufacturing Workforce



Brian Cornell, chair and CEO, Target – Creating a Culture of Care Around Team and Community



Amy Edmondson, professor, Harvard Business School – Psychological Safety



Seth Godin, blogger, entrepreneur, and bestselling author – The Path to Significant Work



Mo Ibrahim, founder, Celtel; founder and chair, Mo Ibrahim Foundation – Cultivating Inclusive Capitalism in Africa



Juan Luciano, chair, president, and CEO, ADM – Feeding and Decarbonizing the Planet with Sustainable Agriculture



Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet – Bold But Responsible AI Innovation



Ryan Roslansky, CEO, LinkedIn – How the Best Employers Are Adapting to a New Era of Work



Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture – Managing Talent in the Age of Disruption



Zeynep Ton, professor, MIT Sloan School of Management – Good Jobs Strategy



Ella F. Washington, professor, McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University – The DEI Journey



Sarah Myers West, managing director, AI Now Institute – Ethical AI

For the agenda and complete list of confirmed speakers, visit HBR Live: Leaders Who Make a Difference.

