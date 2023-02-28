Harvard Business Review to Host ‘Future of Business’ Conference on March 6 as Part of 100th Anniversary Celebration

One-day virtual conference will feature CEOs from TikTok, Novartis, Ogilvy, and Honeywell, among others

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harvard Business Review has announced the final speaker lineup and agenda for its HBR at 100: Future of Business conference, to be held virtually on March 6, 2023.

The daylong event marking HBR’s centennial will convene top CEOs and experts to explore the best ideas in management and what’s next for business. Speakers and sessions will include:

Darius Adamczyk, chairman and CEO, Honeywell – Future-Proofing the Global Organization



Devika Bulchandani, global CEO, Ogilvy – New Frontiers in Marketing



Shou Zi Chew, CEO, TikTok – What’s Next for Social Media



Ignacio Galán, executive chairman and former CEO, Iberdrola – Expanding Renewable Energy



Daniel Goleman, psychologist and author of Emotional Intelligence – Emotional Intelligence



Renée Mauborgne, professor and co-director of the Blue Ocean Strategy Institute, INSEAD, and co-author of Blue Ocean Strategy and Beyond Disruption – Blue Ocean Strategy



Ethan Mollick, associate professor, The Wharton School – Artificial Intelligence

Vasant Narasimhan, M.D., CEO, Novartis – Advancing Biomedical Innovation and Patient Access



Laura Morgan Roberts, associate professor, UVA Darden, and co-editor of Race, Work, and Leadership –Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion



Ginni Rometty, former chairman and CEO of IBM, co-chair at OneTen, and author of Good Power – “SkillsFirst” Hiring and 21st Century Leadership



Astro Teller, captain of moonshots, Google/Alphabet’s X – Managing Technological Moonshots

Other highlights include a panel discussion on disruptive innovation; breakout sessions on responsible AI, corporate leadership, and strategy; a performance by violinist Ezinma; and a special appearance by comedian Alexis Gay.

The virtual conference is part of a series of activities that HBR launched last year to commemorate its centennial, including a special centennial issue of the magazine, a book titled HBR at 100, and special digital content. It also held events in London and at the Global Peter Drucker Forum in Vienna in November. On March 7, it will be hosting an in-person centennial gala at New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center featuring additional business and cultural leaders.

The lead sponsor for the virtual and NYC events is Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the contributing sponsors are West Monroe and Daggerwing Group.

