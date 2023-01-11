Habytat by SmarterVerse Names Wachsman Communications Agency of Record

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DatChat, Inc. (Nasdaq: DATS), a secure messaging, metaverse, and social media company focused on protecting privacy and user information, today announced the appointment of global strategic communications firm Wachsman as agency of record for its subsidiary, Habytat by SmarterVerse.

“Habytat by Smarterverse’s mission is to bring the benefits of the metaverse to the masses by making the user experience simple and affordable and focusing on use cases where metaverse technology is a better option than the status quo,” said Darin Myman, DatChat CEO. “Wachsman has an established track record of successfully driving adoption of new technologies among diverse audience sets. I’m excited to work with their team to make Habytat a defining brand of the metaverse sector.”

Wachsman has received acclaim and recognition from periodicals and organizations including Inc., Financial Times, PR Awards, PRWeek, and Quartz, among others.

About DatChat, Inc.

DatChat Inc. is a secure messaging, metaverse, and social media company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat’s patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With the DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient’s device, while feeling secure that at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

About Wachsman

Founded in 2015, Wachsman is a leading global strategy and communications firm advising the next generation of companies in disruptive technologies, fintech and venture capital. With offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C, London, Dublin, Geneva and Singapore, Wachsman is a trusted advisor to some of the most innovative companies around the world.

