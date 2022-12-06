H.I.G. Realty Provides a €35 Million Mezzanine Financing Backed by a German Multifamily Portfolio

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CapitalStructure–H.I.G. Capital, LLC (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $52 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has provided mezzanine financing to a German multifamily portfolio of 2,446 units concentrated in the North Rhine-Westphalia region.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe, commented: “We believe that the German residential market currently presents a good set of opportunities for our capital. Our sector specific knowledge coupled with our flexible approach to invest across the capital structure, has allowed us to become a capital partner of choice for high quality real estate operating platforms.”

Chris Zlatarev, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty in Europe, added: “We are delighted to close another multifamily financing transaction in Germany enabling the implementation of substantial value add initiatives across the portfolio.”

