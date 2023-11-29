H.I.G. Capital Expands Its Capital Formation Team with the Addition of Jenny Nelson, Jennie Park, and Joe Tremblay

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CapitalFormation–H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with $59 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that Jenny Nelson, Jennie Park, and Joe Tremblay have joined the firm’s Capital Formation Group. Jenny and Joe join as Managing Directors, based in California, and Jennie Park has joined as a Principal, based in New York.





Jenny will be responsible for capital raising activities across H.I.G.’s global private equity platform. With over a decade of private capital raising experience, Jenny joins H.I.G. from Evercore, where she was a Managing Director in the Private Funds Group and was responsible for capital raising and advising the firm’s clients across private equity, private credit, and infrastructure asset classes.

Joe will be responsible for capital raising activities across H.I.G.’s global real assets platform. With nearly two decades of private capital raising experience, Joe joins H.I.G. from IFM Investors, where he was a Director in the Client Relationship Group focused on infrastructure, private credit, and private equity.

Jennie will be responsible for capital raising activities across H.I.G.’s global credit platform. With over a decade of private capital raising experience, Jennie joins H.I.G. from Briarcliffe Credit Partners, where she was a Managing Director, responsible for capital raising and advising the firm’s private credit clients.

Jordan Peer Griffin, Executive Managing Director and Global Head of the Capital Formation Group, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Jenny, Joe, and Jennie to H.I.G. Their respective backgrounds and tenure in capital formation spans a wide array of private capital strategies and brings a depth of experience and relationships with established institutional investors. They will each play an integral role in furthering our partnerships with investors across H.I.G.’s private equity, real assets, and credit platforms, as well as Jenny and Joe establishing a local presence with our investors on the West Coast.”

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $59 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $52 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

