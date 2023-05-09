Gutenberg Technology Wins EdTech Awards for Best Authoring Tool and Best Digital Courseware Solution

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#contentmanagement—Gutenberg Technology (GT) has been named the winner of two EdTech Cool Tool Awards for Best Authoring Tools Solution and Best Digital Courseware Solution. GT’s Content Management and Distribution Platform is utilized by many of the world’s leading education publishers, higher education institutions, and certification organizations, to automate and streamline content creation and distribution for textbooks, eBooks, and courseware. Finalists and winners for The EdTech Awards 2023 have been announced to a worldwide audience of educators, technologists, students, parents, and policymakers interested in building a better future for learners and leaders in the education and workforce sectors.

GT’s collaborative and intuitive cloud-based platform allows content creators to re-engineer their processes, implementing a single, unified workflow – regardless of end product – that enables a more agile approach to content creation and distribution. The platform enables quick and cost-effective ingestion and repurposing of legacy content and allows customers to create and test new products in a much easier, faster, and more economical way.

“Now more than ever, it’s critical that publishers and universities free up their teams’ time from manually updating, reformatting, and tracking various content assets, so they can focus more on crafting superior pedagogy and learning experiences for their student learners. The organizations that are able to create products that produce better learner outcomes, and do so twice as fast at a lower overall cost, are going to be the winners. This shift was already underway, and with the recent emergence of generative AI, this trend will only accelerate,” said Gjergj Demiraj, GT’s President and CEO.

The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology.

“A very big congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2023 finalists and winners—and congratulations to all who endured the upheavals of the last few years only to come through stronger, more experienced, resilient, and resolute in laying out the future of learning,” said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program.

“It’s far from perfect—but across K-12, higher education, and workforce learning sectors—an accelerated digital transformation has left in its wake hybrid schools, rapidly changing post-secondary models, and an increasingly remote-based workforce,” Rivero said. “The world has truly changed—and we will never be the same again.”

Past winners include Adobe, Claned, Soundtrap, Blackboard, Discovery Education, DreamBox, Edthena, Promethean, Scholastic, SMART Technologies, zSpace and more.

Gutenberg Technology (GT) transforms how companies create, re-use, and deliver content at scale to multiple and changing digital and print experiences. Founded in 2010 and with offices in Paris and Boston, the company’s end-to-end content management platform enables organizations to author, transform, and distribute print and digital content from a single workflow – dramatically reducing cost and time to market. The world’s largest publishers and educational institutions rely on GT to transform legacy content into new, engaging web and mobile products. To learn more, visit www.gutenberg-technology.com or go to LinkedIn or Twitter.

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

