Guerrilla RF Named One of “Best Places to Work” by the Triad Business Journal

GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GUER–Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER), a leading provider of state-of-the-art radio frequency and microwave communications solutions, today announces they were awarded the title of one of 2023’s “Best Places to Work” by the Triad Business Journal. This marks the second year in a row the company has been awarded 1st place for this title in the medium-sized company category.

“This is a great honor for us,” says Ryan Pratt, founder and CEO of Guerrilla RF. “When I founded Guerrilla RF, my vision was to create the type of company I would want to work for—a company that values its employees as much as it values producing the best RF products we can for underserved markets. I believe that our winning this title again is a testament to being a workplace that attracts top talent by offering the opportunity to work on cutting-edge RF technology while also making every member of our incredible team feel valued.”

The “Best Places to Work” award is put out annually by the Triad Business Journal. The award winners in each category are determined by the Nebraska-based research firm Quantum Workplace. The finalists are evaluated on criteria such as benefits, feeling valued, and trust in senior leaders.

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Guerrilla RF, Inc., develops and manufactures high-performance state-of-the-art radiofrequency (RF) and microwave communication solutions for wireless OEMs in multiple high-growth market segments, which include network infrastructure for 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. The Company has an extensive portfolio of 100+ high-performance RF and microwave semiconductor devices with 50+ new products in development. As one of the fastest-growing semiconductor firms in the industry, Guerrilla RF drives innovation through its R&D to commercialization initiatives and focuses on product excellence and custom solutions to underserved markets. To date, the Company has shipped over 150 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine’s annual “Inc. 5000” list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top “Inc. 500” list for the second year in a row. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the company and its management about future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including those described in the company’s filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Contacts

Sam Funchess, VP of Investor Relations



ir@guerrilla-rf.com

+1 336 510 7840