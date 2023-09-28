G&S Expands Integrated Business Communications Support for Landscaping & Outdoor Living Market

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InspireAction–G&S Business Communications (G&S), an award-winning, integrated marketing communications agency that helps innovative companies change the world, is excited to announce its expansion into the Landscaping & Outdoor Living market. With its proven record of delivering award-winning campaigns to clients within this industry and other B2B and B2C markets, G&S is poised to bring its innovative strategies and creative solutions to additional companies within this segment.









“Product and service innovation are the vanguard of this new era of landscaping and outdoor living,” said Steve Halsey, Chief Growth Officer of G&S Business Communications. “Brands must reimagine how to simultaneously address the demand for greater environmental responsibility and technological prowess. Our G&S team has proven expertise in helping industry-leading brands grow their business and tell their stories of creating a greener, more harmonious world, guided by innovation, responsibility and an unwavering commitment to excellence.”

With its new focus on the Landscaping & Outdoor Living segment, G&S will offer a comprehensive range of services designed to meet the unique needs of businesses in this industry including:

Branding & Purpose

Creative & Storytelling

Corporate Reputation & ESG

Digital Marketing & Insights

Employee Engagement

Market Research & Consulting

Media Relations

Media Planning & Buying

“After more than a decade serving this industry, we know the pros, we know the media, we know the industry needs,” says Lyndsey Newnam, vice president at G&S. “From battery-powered mowers to beneficial insects, we’ve successfully partnered with a myriad of global brands, and we know the unique needs of golf course superintendents, landscapers, pest management professionals, ornamental growers, contractors and beyond. In a world overwhelmed by information, we believe in the power of integrated communications to help brands strategically reach these professionals and consumers in consistent, creative and impactful ways.”

G&S is currently accepting new clients in the Landscaping & Outdoor Living market and invites businesses who are seeking to launch a new product or service, create a stronger brand, secure media coverage, transform its digital communications or optimize strategic marketing plans to explore more at www.gscommunications.com/landscapeoutdoor or contact them for a consultation.

About G&S Business Communications

G&S Business Communications is a global independent business communications firm headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, Illinois; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Basel / Zurich, Switzerland. The agency helps innovative companies change the world, specializing in business communications across Advanced Manufacturing & Energy, Agribusiness, Financial & Professional Services, Healthcare & Wellness, Home & Building and Landscaping & Outdoor Living. The firm’s global network extends across more than 50 countries through its PROI Worldwide partnership. Learn more at www.gscommunications.com.

