GRUP MEDIAPRO, BrandStar Studios sign a multi-year agreement to offer state-of the-art virtual production at new studio in Miami-Dade County

Multi-million dollar, in-camera, state-of-the-art Virtual Production LED Wall will be the largest of its kind in South Florida, offering immersive real time environments, Unreal Engine, in-camera motion tracking and real-time rendering.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GRUP MEDIAPRO, a multimedia conglomerate with expansive experience in content creation, production and distribution for television and film, and BrandStar Studios, one of South Florida’s largest and most experienced production studios, have inked a multi-year agreement to offer virtual production capabilities at GRUP MEDIAPRO’S facilities in Miami, Florida.





The venture will be called ‘BrandStar Studios at GRUP MEDIAPRO,’ and is BrandStar’s first studio facility in Miami-Dade County, complementing its existing Broward County location and Palm Beach County studio within Lynn University. BrandStar established itself in Miami-Dade in 2021 through a merger with Coral Gables-based KrepsPR & Marketing, who will be supporting the partnership through its integrated services.

Spain-based GRUP MEDIAPRO, has had a presence in the U.S. for more than 25 years, and boasts a team of 200 broadcast professionals. They currently offer production services out of their studios in Miami for entities such as ESPN, CNN, beIN Sports, HolaTV, Hemisphere Media Group, CONCACAF and many others.

The agreement calls for BrandStar to design, build and install the largest LED Wall in South Florida, along with providing management and support services needed to operate fully the in-camera Virtual Production system. It also includes a revenue sharing component along with 2,000 square feet of office space to house BrandStar’s staff.

The fully operational studio includes a 1,000 panel LED wall that measures approximately 22 feet tall by 80 feet and is capable of providing immersive environments for filming movies, series, TV shows, commercials, music videos and hybrid events. The system will feature Unreal Engine software, the world’s most advanced real-time 3D creation tool, allowing real-time shooting while exponentially reducing editing and post-production work. The LED volume uses the latest technology allowing for state-of-the-art resolution.

“The film industry is one of Miami-Dade’s most special economic drivers,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Expanding the footprint of Miami-Dade County’s film and production capabilities is one of our key strategic initiatives, and we are honored to see this new partnership bring a first-of-its-kind studio to our county. I look forward to seeing a new level of production coming into Miami-Dade thanks to this new partnership.”

“As Miami-Dade County emerges as a hub for innovation and creativity, the development of virtual reality redefines the boundaries of TV and film,” said Senator René Garcia, County Commissioner District 13. “Harnessing the power of technology paves the way for a future where imagination knows no bounds and offers unparalleled opportunities for our workforce.”

“We are extremely pleased to have reached an agreement to further GRUP MEDIAPRO’S vast offerings,” said Irantzu Diez-Gamboa, CEO, MEDIAPRO North America. “BrandStar has a stellar reputation as an industry leader in- Production with a specialty in real time Virtual Production, and we’ve no doubts that this will be an extremely positive relationship.”

“BrandStar is absolutely thrilled to open a facility in Miami-Dade County, expanding our services to an entirely new audience,” said Mark Alfieri, Founder & CEO of BrandStar. “The ability to combine our expertise of producing over 300 episode of Television and over 1,000 commercial video projects per year with GRUP MEDIAPRO’s team of industry professionals is sure to create exponential opportunities for Miami-Dade’s TV and film industry. A true win/win for all.”

“Almost 80% of all of Florida’s TV and film production is realized in Miami-Dade County,” said Marco Giron, Film and Entertainment Commissioner, Miami-Dade County Office of Film and Entertainment. “The world of virtual production/reality offerings is changing literally by the day, so having this level of technology being offered within the County will only expand our region’s capabilities and reach.”

For additional information on opportunities related to the new GRUP MEDIAPRO/BrandStar Virtual Reality Partnership, email Todd Paton at TPaton@BrandStar.com.

About GRUP MEDIAPRO

GRUP MEDIAPRO is a leading group in the European audiovisual sector, unique in the integration of audiovisual content, production and distribution services. With a presence in 31 countries on four continents, the group produces more than 15,000 events around the world each year. GRUP MEDIAPRO provides the creativity and technical solutions necessary to design, produce and distribute any multichannel audiovisual project in any corner of the world.

With a fleet of 99 Outside Broadcast units, the group participates in the production of 13 top-tier national soccer leagues around the world, including premier leagues in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Kenya. In Europe, GRUP MEDIAPRO produces and distributes UEFA Nations League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches and is also present throughout the American continent. Since 2019, the group has produced the Canadian soccer league and manages operations of OneSoccer, Canada’s first channel dedicated exclusively to soccer. GRUP MEDIAPRO was responsible for producing the last final of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Cup and Copa América, among other competitions.

About BrandStar Studios

With locations in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Palm Beach, BrandStar Studios is South Florida’s leading Production Hub. Its 5 Virtual Production stages, feature state-of-the-art LED video walls capable of providing In-camera Virtual Production with immersive environments for producing TV shows, movies, commercials, music videos, podcasts, hybrid events and much more all powered by Unreal Engine software, the world’s most advanced real-time 3D creation tool, these unmatched facilities and an industry-best in-class professional staff make BrandStar Studios your one-stop-shop for any or all of your production needs. For additional information, visit www.BrandStarStudios.com.

