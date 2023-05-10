Groupon Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

On Track to Remove $250 million of Annualized Costs by the End of 2023

International Active Local Customers Grew Year-Over-Year for 5th Consecutive Quarter

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) issued its first quarter earnings press release today and addressed its transformation strategy to rebuild Groupon and reposition it for future growth. The company also filed its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The first quarter 2023 earnings materials are posted on Groupon’s Investor Relations site located at investor.groupon.com.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Megan Petrous

ir@groupon.com

Public Relations
Emma Coleman

Alia Lewis

press@groupon.com

