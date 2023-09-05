Groceryshop Announces Keynote Speakers for September 2023 Conference

Senior Executives from Kroger, Tropicana, Unilever Among the Speakers to Offer Insights on the Transformation of Grocery, Including CPG, Beauty, Beverages and More

Attendees Use New Groceryshop “Meetup” Program to Schedule 20,000 1-to-1 Meetings in First 24 Hours After Registration Opens

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Groceryshop, the leading event for grocery and CPG brands, today announced the keynote speaker lineup for its 2023 conference taking place September 19-21 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The annual Groceryshop conference brings together more than 5,000 attendees; more than 1,700 retailers and brands across grocery, CPG, convenience, beauty and more; and 175 top-tier speakers to offer insights into the ever-evolving grocery landscape. This year, Groceryshop will also launch Meetup, the world’s largest meetings program for the grocery and CPG industry, to facilitate 25,000 curated one-to-one meetings between attendees. Over 20,000 meetings were requested by Groceryshop attendees in just the first 24 hours after the platform was released on August 28th.

Groceryshop 2023 keynote speakers include:

Rodney McMullen, Chairman & CEO, Kroger

Monica McGurk, CEO, Tropicana Brands & Mainstream, Tropicana

Esi Eggleston Bracey, President, Unilever USA, & CEO, Personal Care, Unilever North America, Unilever

JJ Fleeman, CEO, Ahold Delhaize USA

Alanna McDonald, President, Mars Pet Nutrition North America, Mars Petcare

Donna Tweeten, President, Hy-Vee

Aaron Wiese, President, Hy-Vee

Seth Goldman, Co-Founder & CEO, Eat the Change

Ben McKean, Founder & CEO, Hungryroot

Heather Wallace, CEO, Curology

Kat Schneider, Founder & CEO, Ritual

“For the first time ever, the entire Groceryshop community has the opportunity to use our incredible tech platform to request a bespoke schedule of meetings tailored to their exact collaboration requirements,” said Sophie Wawro, Global President, Groceryshop. “These aren’t just speculative connections. Every single one of the 25,000 meetings taking place will be double opt-in, meaning the people sitting on both sides of the table will be there because they recognize the potential of that connection to be transformative to their business.”

Attracting 5,000 attendees from across the world, Groceryshop 2023 will have its largest contingent of retailers and brands ever, having surpassed a previous high in early July, with over 40 countries represented. Joining them will be 400 sponsoring companies. Women make up nearly half of this year’s speaker lineup and one-third of confirmed speakers represent diverse groups.

Meetup is open to all Groceryshop attendees at no additional cost to provide access to efficient networking and collaboration opportunities across all business needs. To participate in Meetup, attendees need to get their ticket and complete the pre-event registration process leading up to the event. To learn more and to access the full speaker lineup for Groceryshop 2023, please visit www.groceryshop.com.

