Grocery TV Acquires Mediaworks Advertising Solutions, Accelerating Full-Store Product Expansion

Largest digital in-store media network adds digital sanitizer wipe dispensers to their Entrance product line, growing the total network to over 19,000 displays.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grocery TV today announced its acquisition of Mediaworks Advertising Solutions, a digital out-of-home (DOOH) network with sanitizer dispensers located in supermarkets across the U.S.— including Schnucks, Cub, and Lunds & Byerlys. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mediaworks’ sanitizer stations, which include a wipe dispensing base with a 32” digital display on top, will become part of Grocery TV’s Entrance product line. They add a valuable touchpoint for brands to reach shoppers with dynamic video advertising, while helping retailers modernize the look of their stores and generate incremental revenue.

As part of the acquisition, Brian Swanson, president at Mediaworks, joins Grocery TV in a new role to oversee the transition of Mediaworks’ business to Grocery TV and focus on expanding its retailer network.

“The Mediaworks acquisition is part of our full-store product expansion, which gives retailers and brands an all-in-one platform to reach shoppers throughout the store and at all stages of the buying journey,” said Marlow Nickell, co-founder and CEO at Grocery TV.

Based in Minneapolis, MN—Mediaworks built the first digital sanitizer station and has an exclusive partnership with the leading sanitizer company, Purell. The company is one of the largest digital sanitizer networks through its retail partnerships with Schnucks, Cub, and Lunds & Byerlys. Brands like Yoplait, Jose Cuervo, and AT&T have worked with Mediaworks to get their products front and center with grocery shoppers.

Grocery TV is rolling out digital in-store media products for all major areas of the store, including the service department, center store, and pharmacy.

About Grocery TV

Grocery TV is an in-store retail media network with over 19,000 displays. Brands leverage Grocery TV to reach over 40 million shoppers in brick-and-mortar stores, where the majority of purchases occur. Through integrations with all major demand-side platforms (DSPs), Grocery TV makes it easy for brand marketers to launch and manage digital advertising campaigns throughout the grocery store. Retailers partner with Grocery TV to connect their in-store retail media strategy, engage with shoppers, and generate incremental revenue.

