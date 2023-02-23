Grocery Operators Gain Powerful Customer Retention Tools with the Combination of eGrowcery and AppCard Technologies

Retailers like Hitchcock’s Markets are benefiting from the collaborative effort to deliver new personalization and promotions capabilities

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to recently released surveys*, grocery shoppers want savings, convenience and recognition in 2023, choosing stores that help them address inflation and related challenges. Grocery retailers, for their part, are working to reduce the impact of inflation and create new programs for customer attraction and retention, with more than 70% of companies reporting that loyalty is now a C-level priority.

Given these trends, eGrowcery, developer of the leading retail food industry white label eCommerce platform, and AppCard, the leading data-driven personalization engine and digital coupons platform provider to independent grocers, have coordinated their efforts to assist current and potential retail clients retain and reward shoppers. The partnership is already helping several grocery retailers to enhance their digital shopping experience.

“We use the combination of eGrowcery and AppCard to really connect with our shoppers when, how and where they are most open to our marketing outreach. The two technologies work well together to help us quickly understand the best ways to keep our customers happy,” said Giselle Alvarez, Vice President of Operations at Hitchcock’s Markets, a 10-store supermarket chain in Florida.

eCommerce volume at Hitchcock’s Markets grew dramatically during COVID and saw another surge when the company added the EBT SNAP payment option for digital orders. Alvarez said the retailer is now focused on using the tools from AppCard and eGrowcery to attract and retain even more online shoppers by using the data collected to reward them.

“Hitchcock’s is a perfect example how we can provide our retailers with a competitive advantage in the markets they serve. eGrowcery’s integration with AppCard empowers companies to increase retention rates while expanding market share in a very competitive space,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO, eGrowcery.

The joint eGrowcery-AppCard offering helps retailers truly personalize the shopping experience by using combined data to understand what motivates each sale. With the integrated offering, shoppers not only enjoy benefits during an eCommerce experience, but shoppers may also redeem AppCard coupons and other rewards by either scanning their eGrowcery-enabled mobile app in lane or keying in their phone number at the AppCard in-lane terminal (NTR).

“Our robust data and machine learning platform gives retailers a way to earn the trust of their shoppers giving them incentives that work. By implementing AppCard’s APIs, the mutual solution helped create a single source of truth, ensuring a consistent shopper experience regardless of where the grocer meets its shoppers–instore or online. With eGrowcery, AppCard ensures the entire process, from customer acquisition through retention, is seamless for the retailer and the shopper,” said Eran Harel, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Partnerships at AppCard.

Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers interested in learning more about the eGrowcery and AppCard partnership can click here.

*FMI Tech, FMI 2023 Midwinter Conference

About eGrowcery

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based e-commerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience. Serving companies in the US and abroad, eGrowcery empowers retailers with the ability to personalize their shopping experience while providing the most efficient in-store fullfllment solution in the industry.

About AppCard

AppCard is the leading data-driven, marketing personalization, shopper analytics, loyalty, and digital coupons provider to independent groceries. Using machine learning and AI, AppCard’s premise is the ability to make data actionable and deliver the right offer to the right shopper at the right time. AppCard processes more than one billion transactions annually and reach over tens of millions of US households. For more information, visit www.appcard.com.

About Hitchcock’s Markets

Hitchcock’s Markets is a family owned and operated chain of grocery stores based out of Alachua, Florida. Since 1945, Hitchcock’s has recognized the need for rural towns in Central Florida to have clean, well-stocked, and service driven food stores. The Hitchcock’s company has continued to grow over the years to locations across the state of Florida providing full-service grocery stores in many towns that used to be considered food deserts. Today, Hitchcock’s has 12 stores and two pharmacies. Hitchcock’s prides itself in having the best meats and butchers and being a place where locals can count on the highest quality products, competitive prices, clean stores, and well trained and knowledgeable employees. More information is available at www.myhitchcocks.com.

Contacts

Media

Ron Margulis



RAM Communications



+1 908.337.0020



ron@rampr.com

Ellen Taylor



AppCard



205.305.8619



ellent@appcard.com