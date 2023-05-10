Grindr Launches Grindr Web Beta Increasing Accessibility and Ease of Use from Any Browser Anywhere

Grindr Web Beta, available to Grindr XTRA and Unlimited subscribers worldwide, makes it easier to chat with more people and browse bigger photos

Built in response to user demand, Grindr Web is Grindr’s first new technology platform in years

Future iterations may include edgier content and more discreet payment options, but always the same sexy experience

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, announced today the launch of Grindr Web Beta, a new web experience that enables our community to stay connected right from their computer.





Key user benefits of Grindr Web:

Browse with bigger photos, and chat more easily: Grindr Web displays larger photos to match the often larger screens of desktop and laptop computers. Web experience also shows 6 profiles across as opposed to the 3 profiles across displayed on the App. The Web experience makes it easier to chat with potential connections, letting you chat while also browsing the grid (for the multitaskers among us) all from your keyboard and including shortcuts!

Free up your phone: With Grindr Web, you can chat with a possible hookup while you take a call on your phone. By enabling both app and web options, we let users choose the experience that's right for them whether they're at home, at work, or just need to log on using a friend's laptop because their phone died in the middle of setting up a date.

No need to keep the App installed: People who aren't out of the closet may feel less comfortable downloading the Grindr App and keeping it on their phone. Grindr Web creates an easy way to reach the Grindr community without having to keep an app installed. Download once, set up your subscription, and you can connect with the community from any browser—mobile or otherwise—to chat with folks around you.

“This first iteration of Grindr Web is great for anyone looking to navigate our digital world from a browser instead of an app – bigger photos, easier chatting, I think people – especially folks more my age – are going to like it,” said George Arison, CEO of Grindr. “I’m excited, too, about what this sets us up to do with Grindr’s future, including: more discrete payment options, edgier content, and even whole experiences more specific to hooking up. This is just the beginning.”

The Grindr Web Beta is exclusively available to our XTRA and Unlimited subscribers. If you’d like to try, make sure to upgrade your account on the app and then visit web.grindr.com on your computer or mobile browser to log in.

About Grindr Inc.

With roughly 12 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the queer community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

