Grindr Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, today announced the opening of a shareholder Q&A on the Say Technologies platform to enable shareholders to submit questions in connection with its upcoming earnings release. Grindr is scheduled to host a live discussion of its third quarter 2023 earnings at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Starting today, retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions ahead of earnings, please visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/grindr-2023-q3. The Q&A platform will remain open until 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

A link to the live discussion of the third quarter 2023 results is available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.grindr.com. A replay will also be made available following the discussion at the same website.

About Grindr Inc.

With roughly 13 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the queer community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Contacts

Investors:

[email protected]

Media:

[email protected]