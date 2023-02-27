Grindr Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, today announced the opening of a shareholder Q&A on the Say Technologies platform to enable shareholders to submit questions in connection with its upcoming earnings release. Grindr is scheduled to host a live discussion of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Starting today, retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions ahead of earnings, please visit app.saytechnologies.com/grindr-2022-q4. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings discussion.

A link to the live discussion of the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results is available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.grindr.com. A replay will also be made available following the discussion at the same website.

About Grindr Inc.

With roughly 11 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the queer community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

