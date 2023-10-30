Grindr Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Earnings Call

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Grindr will issue a press release when its Shareholder Letter has been posted to its Investor Relations website at https://investors.grindr.com. Following the release of the Shareholder Letter, Grindr will host a webcasted conference call to discuss its results.

Earnings Webcast Information



Event: Grindr Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call



Date: Monday, November 13, 2023



Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)



Live Webcast Site: https://investors.grindr.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Grindr’s Investor Relations page, https://investors.grindr.com.

About Grindr Inc.

With roughly 13 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the queer community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Contacts

Investors:

[email protected]

Media:

[email protected]