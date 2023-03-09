GRIN, the World’s Leading Creator Management Platform, Announces Curated Lists Solution

Curated Lists is a creator discovery solution to help brands find perfect social influencer partners

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GRIN, the world’s leading creator management platform, today announced its Curated Lists product. Modeled after some of the most iconic influencer programs ever built, Curated Lists is an expert-led creator discovery solution to help brands find high-quality partners on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

GRIN’s sourcing experts take the hassle out of finding the perfect brand partner so that organizations can scale their programs faster. The Curated Lists product offers a simple process: brand leaders describe the ideal partner and then GRIN’s experts deliver a handpicked list of creators with verified email addresses for easy outreach.

A beta version of Curated Lists has already helped hundreds of brands discover the perfect brand partners for their programs. In just two months of the soft launch, Curated Lists has sourced more than 100,000 creators, including hundreds of them with the latest additions of TikTok and YouTube partners.

The Curated Lists solution offers a human touch with its approach, which focuses on personally created lists rather than AI or algorithm solutions. The experts behind Curated Lists look beyond restrictive databases to find influencers that perfectly fit a brand’s ethos across key social platforms.

The Curated Lists product offers brands:

By taking the hassle out of the recruitment process, Curated Lists frees up time for influencer marketing managers to focus on optimizing their programs and maximizing ROI. Effective outreach: Each custom creator list includes validated email addresses to help brands avoid hard bounces and maximize outreach.

“GRIN’s Curated Lists product lets brands lead with authenticity and direct the time they typically spend sourcing into building real relationships with creators,” said Brandon Brown, CEO and co-founder of GRIN, which was the first platform in the space to have creator investors in addition to brand investors. “It’s also about doing more with less. We want to empower brands to scale their programs without needing to add headcount, helping them conserve budgets during tough economic times.”

“Curated Lists has been a game-changer for LARQ. We work with a diverse range of creators from long-term partners to niche tech and travel personalities, and GRIN’s expert-led discovery has saved us countless hours of searching for brand-aligned partners,” said Jana Maric, Marketing Associate at Shark Tank brand LARQ. “Our team reaches out to over 90% of the creators GRIN recommends, and we use the time back to focus on building more meaningful relationships with our creators instead. Curated Lists has been an incredible time saver, and I recommend it to any brand looking for a more efficient, effective way to discover new brand advocates.”

