GRIN Launches New Professional Services to Help Brands Elevate and Optimize Creator Programs

This strategic offering enables brands to seamlessly navigate influencer marketing with the expertise of GRIN professionals

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GRIN, the leading creator management platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, today announced the launch of its Professional Services offering — an expert-led influencer marketing solution which will simplify building and managing creator programs for brands. With this offering, brands can leverage GRIN’s team of seasoned experts to help successfully establish a creator program from the ground up or optimize an existing one.





GRIN’s new Professional Services arrive as influencer marketing increases in popularity with brands — nearly three-quarters of B2C decision-makers will partner with creators and influencers in 2023, according to Forrester. But as more brands foray into influencer marketing, they’re confronted with the ever-changing nature of the creator landscape, making maneuvering these changes while developing a creator program difficult. Professional Services, powered by GRIN’s best-in-class software, will provide brands with the guidance they need to navigate the creator economy, bring their vision to life and ensure their program runs optimally.

This new offering from GRIN, comprised of multiple support options, is designed to fill the short- or long-term needs of brands, which they can customize to fit their creator programs:

Modular Services : GRIN experts fill gaps in brands’ existing programs, whether that’s creator recruitment or campaign management, allowing brands to get support and strategic guidance where they need it most.

: GRIN experts fill gaps in brands’ existing programs, whether that’s creator recruitment or campaign management, allowing brands to get support and strategic guidance where they need it most. End-to-End Services: GRIN experts take the reins and run brands’ programs from start to finish while brands focus on the bigger picture.

“With GRIN’s Professional Services, we’re venturing into a new space and expanding the way we support brands with creator management,” said Brandon Brown, co-founder and CEO of GRIN. “This offering is for brands who are just getting started with influencer marketing, don’t have an in-house team or are looking for additional strategic assistance, giving brands the flexibility to choose how we partner with them and allowing us to broaden the customer segments we appeal to.”

GRIN professionals, who have worked with brands like Uber, SKIMS and Macy’s, will provide their expertise to brands, acting as an extension of their team. Aided by their proven track records, GRIN experts will work as strategic partners to ensure the success of a brand’s creator program.

“I have been a GRIN customer for over two years now and have had an amazing experience. So when GRIN said it was launching a Professional Services offering, I jumped on it,” said Sara Panton Rogier, CEO and co-founder of Vitruvi. “It’s exactly what my small team needed to take our program to the next level. As a part of our custom offering, GRIN’s team of seasoned influencer marketers will support us in both developing program strategy and in its execution. I’m excited about our continued partnership with GRIN and confident that it’ll help take our program to new heights.”

GRIN’s Professional Services offering is available now as an add-on to customers’ subscriptions.

To learn more about GRIN’s Professional Services, please visit https://grin.co/.

About GRIN

