Great Speech Wins First Place at American Telemedicine Association 2023 Innovators Challenge, In-Patient Care Solutions Category

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Speech, a leader in virtual speech therapy, is thrilled to announce that following a presentation before a live audience at the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) annual conference and expo – 2023 Innovators Challenge on March 6 in San Antonio, Texas, an esteemed panel of ATA judges awarded Great Speech first place in the in-patient care solutions category. Key selection criteria spanned the Company’s performance for reimbursement, data/measurable outcomes, novelty/market breakthroughs, timing and care transformation.

Accepting the award, Drew Ben-Aharon, Chief Growth Officer, Great Speech says, “I am humbled and honored to have Great Speech be included in this elite group of virtual care companies which showcase some of the most outstanding industry leaders that are making a significant impact in the way healthcare is delivered. This recognition alongside some of the most highly innovative companies is not only a personal honor, but also reaffirms Great Speech’s position as an innovative stand-out in what has become a highly competitive marketplace. It is especially gratifying to receive this tribute as it would not have happened without the exceptional team at Great Speech and their incredible dedication to raising the communications skill set of millions of people, improving clinical outcomes and delivering ‘happiness’ for those who have struggled to find their voice.”

To qualify for this final round of competition, Great Speech was first reviewed by members of the ATA team, followed by a select panel of Innovators Challenge judges in the second round. Based upon specific criteria, the top 3 entries, were invited to pitch their innovation. In the third and final round, judges selected Great Speech as the winner for in-patient care solutions category.

“The ATA Innovators Challenge is an important and very visible platform showcasing the most exciting new innovations in virtual care and the companies that are redefining telehealth technology and service delivery standards,” says Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of the ATA. “The live pitch competition is a dynamic and exciting opportunity for our annual conference attendees to learn about the latest advances in virtual care and meet the innovators behind these novel solutions.”

“It is tremendously satisfying to know that Great Speech has excelled at every level of this competition,” says Ben-Aharon. “This vote of confidence by the most respected organization in the telehealth industry energizes our commitment to engage more health plans and their members in this innovative approach to encourage better communication skills that improve the ability to understand and express thoughts, ideas and feelings.”

About Great Speech

Great Speech Inc. is the recognized leader in virtual speech therapy, and since 2014 has delivered convenient, specialized services to clients anytime, anywhere. Its innovative approach leverages technology to match credentialed therapists with children, adults and seniors who need and seek better speech communication. Proud winner of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) 2023 Innovators Challenge for In-Patient Care Solutions and recipient of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification. www.greatspeech.com

