Great Clips® Unveils Inaugural Class of the First-Ever, Hockey Hair Hall of Fame

Grand Prize Winner and Other Inductees to be Spotlighted During NHL Awards Broadcast on TNT

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Clips, the Official Hair Salon of the NHL and the NHLPA, today announced the inaugural six member class of the first-ever, virtual Hockey Hair Hall of Fame as part of the #ShowYourFlow campaign. From April 17 through May 7, Great Clips received nearly 4,000 photo and video submissions from hockey fans throughout U.S. and Canada on social media and through www.GreatClips.com/HockeyHair.









The six inductees enshrined include: Conor Busler from Lynnfield, MA (Age 3), Nigel McDonald from Dallas, TX (Age 15), Kate Boysen from Lee’s Summit, MO (Age 36), Micah Kim from La Prairie, Manitoba (Age 4), Everly Bain from Port Coquitlam, British Columbia (Age 9) and Grady Duden from Sioux Center, IA (Age 20). To view the first-ever class of the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame, visit www.GreatClips.com/HockeyHair.

All inductees received free haircuts for a year and signed Show Your Flow prizing from NHL All-Star Jack Hughes and will be featured on Great Clips social and online channels.

With the highest score by judges, Conor Busler, a Boston Bruins fan, also received a Grand Prize package that included a trip to Nashville to attend the 2023 NHL Awards™. The prize package included tickets to the NHL Awards, roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations and $300 for food and local transportation.

In collaboration with the NHL, Conor Busler and the other five inductees will be celebrated and featured in a segment during the NHL Awards broadcast on TNT this evening. Before the NHL Awards, Conor will also meet with NHL All-Stars Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils) and Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche®) who appeared in Great Clips television commercials during the 2023 Stanley Cup® Playoffs.

“We’d like to thank all of the hockey fans that participated in our #ShowYourFlow campaign and showed us their amazing hockey hair flows,” said Lisa Hake, vice president of marketing and communications at Great Clips, Inc. “Hockey hair comes in all shapes, sizes and styles and that was definitely put on display over the last several weeks. We’re excited to memorialize and reward these six fans for their hockey hair passion and hockey fandom.”

Submissions were scored by a judging panel based on their creativity and originality, their passion for hockey and hockey hair, and the overall quality and appeal of their content. Members of the all-star judging panel included two-time NHL All-Star and New Jersey Devils Center Jack Hughes, Canadian women’s hockey star Sarah Nurse, national talent show finalists and TV stars The Cline Twins, and hockey fan and influencer Jesse Pollock.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Today, there are over 4,400 independently owned Great Clips® salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 700 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. Great Clips® franchisees employ more than 25,000 stylists. Great Clips® franchised salons provide value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at a Great Clips® salon is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In, ReadyNext® text alerts and Clip Notes®. To check in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the free app. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a salon location near you, visit GreatClips.com.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers – league, team and player accounts combined – across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, WBD Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics, and Poland; YLE in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL’s social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL’s Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2023. All Rights Reserved.

About the National Hockey League Players’ Association

The National Hockey League Players’ Association, established in 1967, is a labour organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League. The NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labour relations, product licensing, marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund was launched as a way for the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past 23 years, more than 80,000 deserving children in 34 countries have benefited from the players’ donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $25 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com.

NHLPA, National Hockey League Players’ Association and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the NHLPA and are used under license. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Heather Leiferman



952.746.6562



Heather.Leiferman@greatclips.com