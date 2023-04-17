Great Clips ® Launches Show Your Flow Campaign, Asking NHL® Fans to Share Their Unique Hockey Hair Flows

Six Fans Will Be Selected and Enshrined in the First-Ever Virtual Hockey Hair Hall of Fame

NHL All-Star Jack Hughes, Canadian Hockey Star Sarah Nurse and Social Media Influencers to Help Select Inaugural Class

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Clips, the Official Hair Salon of the NHL, today launched the Show Your Flow campaign, which encourages fans to share photos and videos that put a spotlight on their unique and individual Hockey Hair styles.





From April 17 to May 7, fans can share a photo or video of their Hockey Hair on social media or through www.GreatClips.com/HockeyHair. On Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, fans must post a photo or video that best showcases their Hockey Hair, include the hashtags #ShowYourFlow and #Contest, tag @GreatClips as part of their post and follow the brand on their respective channels. To enter on Facebook, fans must comment on the entry post on the brand’s U.S. or Canada pages with a video or photo showing their Hockey Hair, include the hashtags #ShowYourFlow and #Contest and follow the brand. For complete contest and sweepstakes rules and information, click here.

For three straight weeks, one fan that has submitted content on social media or via the campaign website will be randomly selected each week to receive a $100 USD Great Clips gift card and a $100 USD NHLShop.com gift card (or equivalent value in CAD).

From all the submissions, Great Clips, Inc. and a panel of judges will select six inaugural members to be enshrined into a virtual Hockey Hair Hall of Fame. The six inductees will receive free haircuts for a year and signed memorabilia from NHL All-Star Jack Hughes and will be featured on Great Clips social and online channels. The inductee with the highest score by judges will receive a Grand Prize package that includes a trip to Nashville to attend the 2023 NHL Awards. The prize package includes two tickets to the NHL Awards, roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations and $300 for food and local transportation.

Great Clips, Inc. and the judges will score the six members of the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame based on the following criteria:

Creativity and originality, showing how their Hockey Hair is unique to them, their fandom and their personality (45%)

Demonstrating their passion for hockey and Hockey Hair and how that passion enhances their fandom (35%)

Overall quality and appeal of the content (20%)

Members of the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame voting panel include two-time NHL All-Star and New Jersey Devils Center Jack Hughes, Canadian women’s hockey star Sarah Nurse, national talent show finalists and TV stars The Cline Twins, and hockey fan and influencer Jesse Pollock. Great Clips also partnered with popular influencers and professional dancers Cost n’ Mayor to choreograph a routine that flaunts their Hockey Hair and great moves. All influencers received haircuts from Great Clips stylists to get their Hockey Hair flows looking great for the 2023 Stanley Cup® Playoffs. To view a Show Your Flow compilation video, click here.

“Since 2019, Great Clips has celebrated the best Hockey Hair flows of NHL players past and present, but we know that great Hockey Hair goes beyond the pros,” said Lisa Hake, vice president of marketing and communications at Great Clips, Inc. “For the first time, Great Clips wanted to spotlight, memorialize, and reward fans for their unique and individual Hockey Hair flows through the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame. And, fans can visit their local Great Clips salons to achieve the Hockey Hair flows that fits them best.”

Great Clips will also have TV commercials running throughout the 2023 Stanley Cup® Playoffs featuring Jack Hughes and Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche). Great Clips collaborated with the NHLPA to secure NHL players featured in TV commercials. The brand also is featuring NHL-themed creative within its salons across the U.S. and Canada and in digital ads in a robust NHL media package.

To participate in the Show Your Flow campaign and for tips and tricks to rock great-looking Hockey Hair all season long, visit www.GreatClips.com/HockeyHair.

Great Clips is also the official hair salon of the NHL Players Association and the NHL Alumni Association.

