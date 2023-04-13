Grass Valley and Backlight Partner to Streamline Digital Content Creation and Distribution

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WeAreBacklight–Global media and entertainment technology company, Backlight, announced that it has joined the Grass Valley Alliance, a certification program that provides vital benefits to customers, including access to a wide range of systems and solutions that are interoperable with Grass Valley platforms and workflow components.





Backlight’s cloud-based Wildmoka platform enables media production, repurposing, multi-versioning, and distribution to all types of digital channels. Through its integration with Grass Valley’s Agile Media Processing Platform (AMPP), editorial teams in every media organization can effortlessly route live sources from AMPP directly to their Wildmoka platform. This removes the need to provision encoders to contribute streams to the Wildmoka cloud environment, enabling teams to create near-live clips, highlight reels, and live streams from any source, to any destination, at speed and at scale.

“Joining the GV Alliance is a major step in our efforts to offer solutions to reduce friction between broadcast and digital operations,” said Thomas Menguy, CTO for Backlight Streaming. “By integrating with Grass Valley’s Agile Media Processing Ecosystem, we can help media companies execute their digital strategies more efficiently and effectively than ever before.”

Backlight and Grass Valley have a shared vision of empowering content creators, broadcasters and media organizations to leverage cloud-based technology to deliver more content and streamline digital workflows. This helps to reduce operational costs and increase operational efficiency.

“Getting content quickly to air is a top priority when working on a live event. It doesn’t leave time for creative teams to also try to learn new systems. That’s why we are so pleased to offer a joint solution with Backlight’s Wildmoka solution. Wildmoka is a well-known platform that will seamlessly integrate into the larger AMPP production environment,” said Trevor Francis, Director of Indirect Product Strategy at Grass Valley.

Teams from both Backlight and Grass Valley will be at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. Book a meeting with Backlight to learn how the partnership can benefit your business.

About Backlight

Backlight is a global media technology company that dramatically improves every stage of the video and entertainment content lifecycle – from creation through monetization. Backed by $200M in funding from PSG, Backlight has acquired six leading media software companies since launching in 2021. Video-forward organizations solve their mission-critical business and operational challenges by partnering with Backlight’s two divisions: Backlight Creative and Backlight Streaming. Backlight Creative provides award-winning software solutions for secure and efficient media management, production tracking and creative collaboration including iconik, ftrack, Celtx and Gem. Backlight Streaming provides cloud-based OTT video streaming, content management, media production, hyperdistribution, and monetization software, including Zype and Wildmoka, to world’s most innovative publishers and broadcasters.

For more information visit backlight.co.

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley is the leading technology provider for the live media and entertainment market. Grass Valley works with 90% of the world’s major media brands, powering their media centers, mobile production units, 24-hour newsroom, and sports streaming platforms. As the number one trusted partner in media technology, Grass Valley enables content owners and service providers to create and deliver live experiences in the most efficient way. Whether it’s IP-native cameras or state-of-the-art cloud production platforms, Grass Valley is at the forefront of ground-breaking live media innovation. Grass Valley continues to pioneer market-leading advances based on cloud and software efficiency to transform live content for the streaming era today and in the future. Headquartered in Montreal, Grass Valley has been engaged in the media technology business for over 60 years. For information about Grass Valley solutions and services, please visit grassvalley.com.

