Grant Thornton’s Deborah Newman named a 2023 ‘Rainmaker’

Media Financial Management Association honors Newman for contributions to its success





CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deborah Newman, national Media and Entertainment industry leader at Grant Thornton LLP, has been named a 2023 Rainmaker by the Media Financial Management Association (MFM).

The annual award, which honors professionals for contributions to the success of the MFM, recognized Newman for her work enhancing the association’s educational program content, increasing its membership and helping it forge innovative partnerships with industry and business organizations.

Lisa Walkush, Grant Thornton’s national managing principal of Industry, says the award is a well-deserved honor for a dedicated and exceptional leader like Newman.

“For nearly 30 years, Deborah has been the kind of innovative and passionate leader our clients and our professionals need by their sides,” Walkush says. “This recognition highlights her extensive knowledge of the media and entertainment industry and is the perfect complement to her skills as a professional. She defines exemplary leadership at Grant Thornton.”

As the national Media and Entertainment industry leader, Newman oversees the firm’s media and entertainment offerings within Grant Thornton’s long-standing Industry practice, which encompasses a full range of audit, tax and advisory services.

She has nearly 30 years of experience in the industry and previously served as the head of Global Compliance & Business Process Improvement at Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Prior to that, Newman served as an Entertainment partner in the audit practice at PwC.

During her career, Newman has worked with multi-national companies to solve complex issues associated with mergers and acquisitions, outsourced operations and significant technology transformations. She has extensive experience in global entertainment businesses, including digital media, filmed content production and distribution, as well as gaming.

Newman is also a certified leadership coach who works with media and entertainment leaders to develop personalized strategic planning for better business and career results. She received a bachelor’s degree from California Polytechnic University and a Certified Professional Coach (CPC) certification from the Institute of Professional Excellence in Coaching.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be recognized with this honor from the Media Financial Management Association,” Newman says. “This award, however, wouldn’t have been possible without my hardworking and talented colleagues at Grant Thornton. I look forward to advancing this industry and continuing to serve our clients together.”

MFM presented the 2023 Rainmaker Awards at the 2023 MFM Annual Conference in Los Angeles.

About Grant Thornton LLP



Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is one of America's largest audit, tax and advisory firms — and the U.S. member firm of the Grant Thornton International Ltd global network.

“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions.

