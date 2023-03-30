Granite Receives Build America Awards from AGC

WATSONVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been recognized with two Construction Risk Partners Build America Awards by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC). The Build America Award honors AGC members who have completed the most impressive construction projects in the building, highway and transportation, utility infrastructure, and federal and heavy divisions.

Granite was first recognized for its work on the Cosumnes River Bridge Replacement in Elk Grove, CA, which was named one of the most significant construction projects of 2022 by the AGC. As a result, Granite received the association’s Construction Risk Partners Build America Award for the Marvin M. Black Partnering Excellence category for projects valued at more than $20 million.

“We are honored to have received this prestigious award along with Caltrans,” said Granite VP of Regional Operations, Carter Rohrbough. “The partnering mindset was adopted early in the preconstruction process, resulting in cost-saving innovations and project delivery to the traveling public two years early. The Construction Manager General Contractor (CMGC) procurement model facilitates the partnering process, and this project partnering award is a testament to this.”

In addition, Granite was also recognized for the I-5 & SR 11 Padden Creek Fish Passage Project, which was named one of the most significant construction projects of 2022 by the AGC. As a result, Granite received the association’s Construction Risk Partners Build America Award for the best environmental enhancement project.

“The Padden Creek design-build team did an excellent job partnering with WSDOT’s NW Region and local tribes in delivering additional fish passable streambed in Bellingham, WA,” said Granite Area Manager, Bo Smith. “Granite will continue to support WSDOT in pursuit of increasing sustainable salmon habitat in Western Washington. We appreciate AGC’s national recognition of Padden Creek and its overwhelming success in Environmental Enhancement.”

The Construction Risk Partners Build America Awards is a prestigious recognition of construction accomplishments in the US. A panel of judges evaluated an impressive number of submissions this year, assessing each project’s complexity, use of innovative construction techniques, and client satisfaction, among other criteria.

