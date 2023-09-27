Grammarly Named in Multiple 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports

Grammarly’s generative AI solutions help enterprises get better work done faster without compromising security

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Grammarly, the company helping over 30 million people and 50,000 teams work smarter and faster wherever they write, today announced its recognition as a Sample Vendor in 23 Gartner Hype Cycle reports in 2023, including for Artificial Intelligence,1 Midsize Enterprises,2 Higher Education,3 and 20 others listed below. This acknowledgement comes as Grammarly delivers on the growing demand for enterprise-ready AI, helping businesses save 19 working days a year per employee through more productive communication.*





Across the reports, Grammarly was named as a Sample Vendor in either the Everyday AI or Generative AI categories. According to Gartner, Everyday AI “refers to snippets of AI services that help workers improve productivity, deliver higher-quality work and save time.”3 Generative AI, meanwhile, “has profound business impacts, including on content discovery, creation, authenticity and regulations; automation of human work; and customer and employee experiences.”1

“Generative AI brings remarkable new benefits, but it’s also helping create a massive amount of content at a time we’re already drowning in information,” said Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, CEO of Grammarly. “We don’t need more—we need better. Unlike many AI solutions that make this problem worse, Grammarly provides our customers with contextually relevant writing support in all the apps they already use. That means less noise, more clarity, and more time spent on doing work people actually enjoy.”

According to Gartner, “Most technology products and services will incorporate generative AI capabilities in the next 12 months, introducing conversational ways of creating and communicating with technologies, leading to their democratization. Generative AI will progress rapidly in industry verticals, scientific discovery and technology commercialization. Sadly, it will also become a security and societal threat when used for nefarious purposes. Responsible AI, trust and security will be necessary for safe exploitation of generative AI.”1

“Organizations know they need to deploy AI to stay ahead, but if they don’t have an enterprise-wide strategy to do so safely, their employees will beat them to the punch,” said Suha Can, Chief Information Security Officer at Grammarly. “By then, it’ll be too late to fully control the proliferation of unchecked AI in the workplace, creating a high-risk situation that will be costly to unravel. We’re here to help every step of the way as they navigate this daunting landscape.”

Grammarly has delivered secure AI for over 14 years, with the most comprehensive enterprise-grade security certifications of any AI writing assistance company. Teams at leading enterprises like Atlassian, Databricks, and Zoom already trust Grammarly Business everywhere they write, and 96% of the Fortune 500 have Grammarly users. With Grammarly’s generative AI features and upcoming app integrations, customers can communicate better wherever they’re working, without having to waste time switching apps or searching for information.

In addition to the reports above, Grammarly was named as a Sample Vendor in the following reports:

Gartner Hype Cycle for Workforce Transformation, July 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications, August 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle for Hybrid Work, July 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle for Natural Language Technologies, July 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Marketing, August 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle for Customer Service and Support Technologies, July 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Government Services, July 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Science and Machine Learning, July 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle for Data and Analytics Programs and Practices, July 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle for IT Management Intelligence, July 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle for ITSM, July 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle for Deep Technology, July 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle for Finance Analytics, July 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle for Infrastructure Strategy, July 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle for Public Safety and Law Enforcement, July 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle for Cloud Platform Services, July 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle for Human Services in Government, August 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle for Software Engineering, August 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, August 2023

Gartner Hype Cycle for K-12 Education, July 2023

Gartner clients can read all Gartner Hype Cycle reports on gartner.com. To learn more about how Grammarly’s generative AI features change how work gets done, visit grammarly.com/business.

Attending Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2023? Drop by Grammarly’s booth (#1007) and attend the session, “The CIO Playbook for Minimizing the Risk of Generative AI.” Suha Can will translate learnings from Grammarly’s development and implementation of its generative AI features into a framework for IT leaders to safely select and deploy generative AI tools (11:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, Oct. 19).

About Grammarly

Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company, trusted by over 30 million people and 50,000 professional teams. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without compromising security or privacy. Grammarly’s product offerings—Grammarly Free, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Business, and Grammarly for Education—work where you do, delivering contextually relevant writing support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is No. 7 on the Forbes Cloud 100, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. Learn more at grammarly.com/about.

