Grammarly Deepens Quality AI Writing Support Everywhere with Generative AI Features on Mobile

Grammarly puts the power of AI writing support in the palm of your hand with rewrite capabilities launching today on iOS and coming soon to Android

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Grammarly, the company helping over 30 million people and 70,000 teams work smarter and faster wherever they write, today launched a generative AI-powered rewrite feature that enables more compelling communication, bringing the benefits of the latest AI technology to on-the-go writing. This feature is now available on iOS and will be generally available on Android in early 2024.





Grammarly studies found that 50% of professionals text for work daily while 80% do so at least once a week; meanwhile, 40% spend at least half their time working away from a computer. With so much written communication happening on mobile, Grammarly is committed to providing the best possible writing experience wherever people work.

“With more people working from their phones, there’s a major need for quality AI writing support everywhere we communicate,” said Tal Oppenheimer, Head of Product, Client Apps. “Mobile rewrites are just the latest way that Grammarly delivers on our promise to use AI to solve real customer problems. We’re aiming to ensure professionals feel confident they can do quality work from anywhere.”

Grammarly’s new generative AI-powered mobile features help people quickly rewrite text in their favorite applications, empowering professionals to do their best writing even from their phones. To activate Grammarly’s AI writing support on the go, simply highlight the message and use built-in prompts to “make it persuasive,” “rewrite for a general audience,” “paraphrase it,” “sound fluent,” and more.

As the leader in writing assistance for 14 years, Grammarly is committed to using the latest technologies—including generative AI—to advance its support on mobile. In addition to new generative AI-powered rewrites, mobile customers can take advantage of Grammarly’s tone detector and classic writing suggestions to communicate at their best. As Grammarly looks to expand its mobile support even further, the focus will remain on finding solutions for everyday mobile writing issues, like quickly and efficiently responding to emails while on the go. For instance, a new feature that will summarize and provide contextually relevant response options to emails will come to all Grammarly for Android users in Q1 2024, so professionals can tackle their inboxes from wherever they’re working.

To learn more about Grammarly on mobile, visit https://www.grammarly.com/mobile. For more on our generative AI features on desktop, go to https://www.grammarly.com/ai.

About Grammarly

Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company, trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without compromising security or privacy. Grammarly’s product offerings—Grammarly Free, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Business, and Grammarly for Education—work where you do, delivering contextually relevant writing support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is No. 7 on the Forbes Cloud 100, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. Learn more at grammarly.com/about.

