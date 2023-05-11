Gradient Adds Creative Technologist Wei Wu to Its Team of Innovators Redefining Marketing

Gradient is revolutionizing brand encounters with visionaries and boundary-pushers who don’t fit into a box — they create entirely new shapes.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Creativity–Gradient Experiential, a full-service experiential marketing agency, welcomes Wei Wu as Creative Technologist. Wu previously taught 3D scanning and digital fabrication at Harvard University. Her professional and educational pedigree make her an excellent addition to Gradient’s team of creative pioneers.





“We believe in the power of technology to enhance human connections,” says Chief Product Officer Martin Rogard. “We leverage Augmented Reality (AR), Web3 and Livestream to scale immersive experiences. We’re excited to welcome Wei Wu as our first creative technologist as we continue to power our vision.”

Before her time at Harvard, Wu researched AR board game design at MIT and used virtual reality (VR) technology to enhance rehabilitation services at Hong Kong University. In addition, she worked in computational design for numerous architecture firms, like SANAA in Tokyo and Shanghai’s RoboticsPlus.

The Gradient team seeks minds that can think creatively and pragmatically — people who can simultaneously focus on a given project’s details and the larger experience. According to Creative Director Kyra Taurman, “Wei not only understands the value of the digital layer but also how that layer intersects with physicality.”

Based in Cambridge, MA, Wu earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Guangdong University of Technology. She also holds a master’s degree in design studies from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. When not immersed in work, she transforms into a new media artist. Her interactive projects utilize techniques such as robotic fabrication, animation and extended reality.

Wu will conceptualize innovative ideas for digital products, services and experiences. The move comes as Gradient continues to build a high-caliber team of power players and fluid thinkers to deepen interactions between their clients and consumers through impactful brand experiences.

About Gradient:

GRADIENT is a U.S.-based, future-forward experience company created to help brands ignite authentic connections with their audiences through emotionally engaging yet measurable experiences. To meet brands’ business goals, they imagine and implement creative experiences that touch people’s hearts, move their minds and yield lasting business results.

