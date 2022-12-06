Graco Names Laura L. Evanson Executive Vice President, Marketing

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, announced today that Laura L. Evanson has been appointed to the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Marketing, effective January 1, 2023.

In this new role, Ms. Evanson will provide worldwide functional marketing oversite across all businesses to leverage the Company’s digital assets and improve the coordination and effectiveness of the Company’s global marketing teams.

“With the addition of the Executive Vice President, Marketing role to our leadership team, the Company is continuing to invest in its digital initiatives and branding to drive revenue and growth,” said Mark Sheahan, Graco’s President and CEO. “Laura has been a key champion and results-driven marketing leader in her previous roles at Graco. Her experience in product marketing and cross-regional management positions her well to take on this new position.”

Ms. Evanson has been with Graco for 15 years, most recently as the Vice President Worldwide Marketing LED and South and Central America. Before that role, Laura was the Director of Marketing in LED for four years. She has also held various product and marketing roles since joining Graco in 2008.

Ms. Evanson holds a Masters in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Business from St. Cloud State University.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

