Graceland Celebrates Elvis During Annual Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Weekend, February 9-11

Weekend features two nights of Elvis Presley’s greatest hits brought to life by Ultimate ETA Contest World Champions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Graceland’s seventh annual Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Weekend returns to the Graceland Soundstage on February 9-11, 2024, for two back-to-back nights of incredible concert experiences highlighted by performances from past winners of Elvis Presley Enterprises’ (EPE) annual Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist (ETA) Contests.





On Friday, February 9, at 7:30 pm., ERAS OF ELVIS: ROCK ‘N’ ROMANCE will transport fans through a musical journey spanning Elvis’ entire career. From the 1950s to Elvis’ triumphant ‘68 comeback and his electrifying 1970s concert years, you’ll hear legendary love songs and hip-shaking rock ‘n’ roll hits that made Elvis the king! The show will feature 2011 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist winner Cody Slaughter, 2013 winner Dean Z, 2014 winner Jay Dupuis, and 2015 winner David Lee.

The tribute to Elvis continues Saturday, February 10, at 7:30 p.m. with BEST OF ELVIS: HITS & HEARTSTRINGS. The evening will celebrate Elvis’ timeless hits with high-energy performances guaranteed to make your heart sing. The show will feature 2023 Ultimate Tribute Artist winner Cote Deonath, 2008 winner Brandon Bennett, 2019 winner Taylor Rodriguez, and first-ever Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist winner Shawn Klush.

In addition to the evening shows, the weekend will also include a Saturday morning Valentines Variety Show and Sunday morning The Wonder of You Gospel Concert.

Various ticket and package options are available, including packages featuring a two-night stay at the resort hotel, The Guest House at Graceland and special VIP package perks.

In 2007, Graceland and EPE announced its first-ever Ultimate ETA Contest to crown the “best representation of the music and legacy of Elvis Presley.” Each year, Elvis tribute artists compete in showcases worldwide for the chance to perform in the contest championship hosted during Elvis Week. Find out more about the contest.

Tickets, packages and a full schedule of events are available online at Graceland.com.

About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis Presley’s Memphis, Graceland’s entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size; the new 80,000 square feet Graceland Exhibition Center featuring rotating exhibits; the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to ever receive eleven USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards including “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” “Best Tennessee Attraction and Iconic Landmark,” “Best Musical Attraction,” “Best Historic Southern Attraction,” and the #1 “Iconic American Attraction.” The TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards named Graceland the most popular attraction in Tennessee and one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

Stay connected to Elvis Presley’s Graceland:

Graceland.com

Graceland Live Cam

@ElvisPresleysGraceland on Facebook

@VisitGraceland on Twitter and Instagram

@Official Graceland on YouTube

@ElvisPresleyGraceland on Livestream

SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio, Channel 76

GracelandLive.com

@GracelandLive on Facebook

@GracelandLiveConcerts on Instagram

@LiveGraceland on Twitter

Contacts

THE BECKWITH COMPANY

David Beckwith | 323-632-3277



[email protected]