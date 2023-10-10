Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani Announces Rebrand to GRSM50

First law firm to include numerical identifier, designed to embrace and amplify its novel 50-state business strategy

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, the 20th largest law firm in the United States, today unveiled its new “GRSM50” brand. The 1,200+ lawyer firm – the first and only full-service law firm in the country with offices in all 50 states – is embarking on an extensive branding effort to highlight its rapid growth and unique 50-state legal services capabilities.





“Our identification as GRSM50 reflects not only the firm’s national presence but also our commitment to servicing clients wherever they may have needs throughout the United States,” said Dion Cominos, Firmwide Managing Partner.

Name partner Miles Scully, a major catalyst in the firm’s rapid expansion added: “The firm’s transition to GRSM50 further demonstrates a laser focus on continuing to successfully grow our novel 50-state platform which combines local knowledge with the resources of a robust national organization.”

GRSM50’s accelerated growth trajectory began more than four years ago when the firm became the first law firm in history to establish offices in all 50 states. Since launching the 50-state initiative, the firm has grown from 850 lawyers to its current count of more than 1,200 lawyers. In 2021, the firm broke into the Am Law 100 rankings and was highlighted by The American Lawyer as one of the top firms for lateral partner growth. That growth has continued this year, with 270 attorneys joining the firm thus far in 2023. GRSM50 is currently ranked #88 on the Am Law 100 list and the 20th largest firm in the country by headcount, with over 50 diverse practice and industry groups in 75 national offices throughout the country.

About Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani / GRSM50 – Your 50 State Law Firm™

As the only full-service law firm with offices and attorneys in all 50 states, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani delivers maximum value to our clients by combining the resources of a national firm with the local knowledge of a regional firm. With more than 1,200 lawyers nationwide, we provide comprehensive litigation and business transactions services to public and private companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100 corporations. Founded in 1974, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani is recognized among the fastest growing and largest law firms in the country. The firm is currently ranked among the 20 largest law firms in the U.S., the top 65 firms for diverse attorneys, and the top 15 firms for female attorneys in the Am Law 100. For more information, visit grsm.com.

