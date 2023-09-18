As FAM members, students receive unlimited free deliveries and “Lower Than Low Prices”

At just $3.99 per month, Student FAM is the most affordable student membership in the industry

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gopuff, the leading Instant Commerce platform, today announced the launch of its Student FAM membership. The new membership program gives college and university students full access to Gopuff FAM membership benefits at a 50% discount. Priced at just $3.99/month or $39.99/year, Student FAM members enjoy exclusive perks and access to an average of 30% lower prices on everyday essentials, all delivered within minutes.









“In 2013, we founded Gopuff in Philadelphia on our college campus with the premise of improving college students’ lives,” said Yakir Gola, co-founder and co-CEO of Gopuff. “Today, we are excited to introduce our Student FAM membership which, at only $3.99 a month, is a no-brainer for all college students. We are proud to bring significant value and convenience to more than 1,000 college campuses across the country.”

Student FAM Membership Offers Amazing Benefits



As part of the membership program, students get all of the incredible, new FAM benefits Gopuff launched last month, including:

“Lower Than Low Prices” — Members enjoy always-on 30% price reductions on 100+ essentials, like a dozen organic eggs for $2, as well as laundry detergent, paper towels and milk.

— Members enjoy always-on 30% price reductions on 100+ essentials, like a dozen organic eggs for $2, as well as laundry detergent, paper towels and milk. Insane Weekly Deals — Dropping every Monday, members receive exclusive, limited-time offers of more than 40% off on trendy, new brands.

— Dropping every Monday, members receive exclusive, limited-time offers of more than 40% off on trendy, new brands. No fees, free delivery — Members get unlimited free deliveries with zero additional fees.

FAM members make up nearly 50% of all Gopuff orders and save an average of $20 per month per member. Student FAM can often pay for itself in as little as one order.

To bring even more value to Student FAM members, Gopuff also announced exclusive perks with leading brands:

Bumble: Student FAM members get a free, 7-day Bumble Premium trial.

Gauthmath: Student FAM members can access an extended 7-day free trial of GauthPlus and 25% off a Gauthmath premium subscription.

Gopuff’s Student-Centric Approach



From Drexel University, where Gopuff was founded, to the University of Southern California to the University of Florida and beyond, students across more than 1,100 college campuses turn to Gopuff as the go-to destination for their everyday needs. In a recent student survey, over half of the respondents cited valuable incentives (59%) and lower prices (51%) as key reasons for using Gopuff. In addition to this, Gopuff research also revealed the following:

Everyday Staples — Among thousands of student customers, the most popular items purchased on Gopuff include a dozen organic eggs, raspberry lemonade, Basically, purified water, and a lot of hot fries.

— Among thousands of student customers, the most popular items purchased on Gopuff include a dozen organic eggs, raspberry lemonade, Basically, purified water, and of hot fries. Cram Session Necessities — During finals, 48% of Gopuff student customers said they order food for delivery more often, and 46% snack throughout the day, making Gopuff a tool for academic success.

— During finals, 48% of Gopuff student customers said they order food for delivery more often, and 46% snack throughout the day, making Gopuff a tool for academic success. Gopuff Saves the Day — When asked about the top benefits of using Gopuff, respondents cited the convenience of bypassing a shopping trip and the quick delivery being faster than going to the grocery store.

— When asked about the top benefits of using Gopuff, respondents cited the convenience of bypassing a shopping trip and the quick delivery being faster than going to the grocery store. Late Night Bites — Students are night owls — over a third of order volume (37%) takes place between 8 p.m. and midnight.

— Students are night owls — over a third of order volume (37%) takes place between 8 p.m. and midnight. Treat Yo’ Self — Most students cited “treat-yourself cravings” as a primary reason for their ordering (42%).

Whether it’s a weekly grocery order, an early-morning test prep or a late-night snack craving, Gopuff’s diverse selection of products uniquely caters to the vast needs of students at unbeatable prices.

A Platform By Students For Students



As freshmen at Drexel University, Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola realized that Yakir — the only friend of theirs with a car — was spending a lot of time running errands for their friends. They knew there had to be a better way. A few months later, Rafael and Yakir launched Gopuff and were making deliveries in a Plymouth Voyager around campus during their sophomore year. Now, ten years later, Gopuff operates hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers and serves customers in over 1,000 cities.

The launch of Student FAM is the latest consumer benefit from Gopuff, coming on the heels of the new FAM membership benefits announcement. The launch also follows the expansion of Gopuff’s Ads platform in the UK and the announcement of new Ads capabilities. Gopuff will never stop innovating for its customers, and Student FAM sets the stage for even more exciting initiatives to come.

How to Sign Up



With a .edu email address, undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to join the Student FAM membership program. To sign up for Student FAM and see a list of colleges Gopuff serves, visit the website here.

For a limited time, new Gopuff customers who sign up for Student FAM can also use code GOPUFFU for $100 off and a chance to win a $50,000 prize (official rules). Students in Arizona, Florida, Texas, California, Chicago and beyond can keep an eye out for Gopuff’s team on campuses giving away swag, discount codes, and more.

About Gopuff



Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs, Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff is the leading Instant Commerce platform, delivering thousands of everyday products to customers in 30 minutes or less. Gopuff has hundreds of micro-fulfillment centers across the U.S. and U.K. which are able to store everything from household essentials to groceries to health products and more. Gopuff’s vertically integrated platform delivers a seamless and instant shopping experience to consumers for a low, flat fee.

To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

Contacts

Media

press@gopuff.com