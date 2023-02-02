Good Times Restaurants Reports Results for the First Fiscal Quarter Ending December 27, 2022

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GTIM #earnings—Good Times Restaurants Inc. (Nasdaq: GTIM), operator of the Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurant brands, today reported financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 27, 2022.

Key highlights of the Company’s financial results include:

Total Revenues for the quarter increased 1.5% to $33.4 million compared to fiscal 2022 first quarter

Total Restaurant Sales for Bad Daddy’s restaurants were $25.2 million for the quarter

Same Store Sales 1 for company-owned Bad Daddy’s restaurants increased 2.4% for the quarter

for company-owned Bad Daddy’s restaurants increased 2.4% for the quarter Total Restaurant Sales for Good Times restaurants were $8.0 million for the quarter

Same Store Sales for company-owned Good Times restaurants increased 3.0% for the quarter

Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders was $0.1 million for the quarter

Adjusted EBITDA 2 (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter was $0.7 million

(a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter was $0.7 million The Company ended the quarter with $6.9 million in cash and no long-term debt

Ryan M. Zink, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “During this first quarter of fiscal 2023, we continued to experience challenges with inflationary pressure, particularly at the Good Times brand where our cost of sales increased significantly compared to last year’s quarter with lesser increases throughout the rest of the P&L. These increases in cost of sales have been primarily driven by increases in beef cost, though we have experienced increased costs of other products including buns and burger toppings. We increased prices by 3.4% at the start of calendar 2023 which will partially offset the increases we have seen in cost of sales and should also temper the impact of the eight percent minimum wage increase in Colorado. Though our mission continues to be in long-term profitability, the extent of the input costs we are seeing, coupled with the longer-term forward outlook on beef prices is driving increased focus on cost savings at the restaurant level. We continue to invest in this brand and are on target with our signage replacement program where we expect to replace all of the signage throughout the system by the end of fiscal 2024.”

Mr. Zink continued, “At Bad Daddy’s we experienced improvement on the cost of sales line, as our primary suppliers of certain commodities are different from Good Times and are contracted based upon different pricing strategies. I am pleased with the relatively tame restaurant-level operating profit erosion we saw in the first quarter at Bad Daddy’s and expect some sequential improvement in restaurant margins in the second fiscal quarter” Zink concluded. Subsequent to the end of the quarter we acquired all of the membership interests in five Bad Daddy’s that previously were jointly owned with individuals associated with the founder of the concept. The landlord at our upcoming Huntsville location is nearing completion of the building and we continue to target a late summer opening for that new Bad Daddy’s location.”

“Our sales momentum at both brands is impressive and I am grateful and appreciative for the efforts of our team members and operations management teams who continue to execute our concepts, delivering next-level service experiences and food and beverage that we believe drive customer loyalty to our brands, which are all part of the foundation of our long-term success,” Zink concluded.

Conference Call: Management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. MT/5:00 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Ryan M. Zink, its Chief Executive Officer and Matthew Karnes, its Senior Vice President of Finance.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 844-210-2831 and entering Participant access code 2024033. The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company’s corporate website www.goodtimesburgers.com. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.: Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns, operates, and licenses 41 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is a full-service “small box” restaurant concept featuring a chef-driven menu of gourmet signature burgers, chopped salads, appetizers and sandwiches with a full bar and a focus on a selection of craft beers in a high-energy atmosphere that appeals to a broad consumer base. Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Good Times Restaurants Inc. owns, operates and franchises 31 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants primarily in Colorado. Good Times is a regional quick-service concept featuring 100% all-natural burgers and chicken sandwiches, signature wild fries, green chili breakfast burritos and fresh frozen custard desserts.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer: This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The words “intend,” “may,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “seek” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the market price of the Company’s stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company, the Company’s financial performance and its cash flows from operations and general economic conditions, which could adversely affect the Company’s results of operations and cash flows. These risks also include such factors as the disruption to our business from the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the pandemic on our results of operations, financial condition and prospects which may vary depending on the duration and extent of the pandemic and the impact of federal, state and local governmental actions and customer behavior in response to the pandemic, the impact and duration of staffing constraints and wage increases for employees at our restaurants, the impact of supply chain constraints and the current inflationary environment, the uncertain nature of current restaurant development plans and the ability to implement those plans and integrate new restaurants, delays in developing and opening new restaurants because of weather, local permitting or other reasons, increased competition, cost increases or shortages in raw food products, and other matters discussed under the Risk Factors section of Good Times’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2022 filed with the SEC, and other filings with the SEC.

1 Sales store sales are a metric used in evaluating the performance of established restaurants and is a commonly used metric in the restaurant industry. Same store sales for our brands are calculated using all units open for at least 18 full fiscal months, and use the comparable operating weeks from the prior year to the current year quarter’s operating weeks



2 For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP and a discussion of why the Company considers them useful, see the financial information schedules accompanying this release.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. Unaudited Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal First Quarter 2023 2022 Statement of Operations (13 weeks) (13 weeks) Net revenues: Restaurant sales $ 33,179 $ 32,676 Franchise revenues 215 240 Total net revenues 33,394 32,916 RESTAURANT OPERATING COSTS: Food and packaging costs 10,607 10,226 Payroll and other employee benefit costs 11,548 11,177 Restaurant occupancy costs 2,458 2,328 Other restaurant operating costs 4,492 4,138 Preopening costs – 50 Depreciation and amortization 910 984 Total restaurant operating costs 30,015 28,903 General and administrative costs 2,375 2,705 Advertising costs 894 641 Franchise costs 3 5 Gain on restaurant asset sales and lease termination – (614 ) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 107 1,276 Interest expense, net (12 ) (18 ) NET INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES $ 95 $ 1,258 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES – 8 NET INCOME 95 1,250 Income attributable to non-controlling interests (222 ) (920 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON



SHAREHOLDERS $ (127 ) $ 330 BASIC AND DILUTED INCOME PER SHARE: Net (loss) income attributable to Common Shareholders $ (.01 ) $ .03 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 12,041,628 12,522,471 Diluted 12,041,628 12,684,979

Good Times Restaurants Inc. Unaudited Supplemental Information (In thousands) Balance Sheet Data December 27, 2022 December 28, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,914 $ 7,640 Current assets $ 11,389 $ 12,871 Total assets $ 84,238 $ 93,394 Current liabilities $ 13,431 $ 12,828 Stockholders’ equity $ 26,810 $ 31,589

Supplemental Information for Company-Owned Restaurants (dollars in thousands): Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Good Times Burgers &



Frozen Custard Fiscal First Quarter 2023



(13 weeks) 2022



(13 weeks) 2023



(13 weeks) 2022



(13 weeks) Restaurant sales $ 25,165 $ 24,590 $ 8,014 $ 8,086 Restaurants opened during period – – – – Restaurants closed during period – – – – Restaurants open at period end 40 39 23 24 Restaurant operating weeks 520.0 507.0 299.0 312.0 Average weekly sales per restaurant $ 48.4 $ 48.5 $ 26.8 $ 25.9

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to U.S. GAAP Results Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Restaurant-Level Operating Profit to Income from Operations (In thousands, except percentage data) Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard Good Times



Restaurants Inc. ——————————————————————– Fiscal First Quarter Ended——————————————————————– December 27, 2022



(13 weeks) December 28, 2021



(13 weeks) December 27, 2022



(13 weeks) December 28, 2021



(13 weeks) Dec 27,



2022



(13 wks) Dec 28,



2021



(13 wks) Restaurant sales $ 25,165 100.0 % $ 24,590 100.0 % $ 8,014 100.0 % $ 8,086 100.0 % $ 33,179 $ 32,676 Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation and



amortization shown separately



below): Food and packaging costs 7,973 31.7 % 7,812 31.8 % 2,634 32.9 % 2,414 29.9 % 10,607 10,226 Payroll and benefits costs 8,754 34.8 % 8,418 34.2 % 2,794 34.9 % 2,759 34.1 % 11,548 11,177 Restaurant occupancy costs 1,732 6.9 % 1,649 6.7 % 726 9.1 % 679 8.4 % 2,458 2,328 Other restaurant operating costs 3,521 14.0 % 3,285 13.4 % 971 12.1 % 853 10.5 % 4,492 4,138 Restaurant-level operating profit $ 3,185 12.7 % $ 3,426 13.9 % $ 889 11.1 % $ 1,381 17.1 % $ 4,074 $ 4,807 Franchise revenues 215 240 Deduct – Other operating: Depreciation and amortization 910 984 General and administrative 2,375 2,705 Advertising costs 894 641 Franchise costs 3 5 Gain on restaurant asset sale – (614 ) Pre-opening costs – 50 Total other operating 4,182 3,771 Income from operations $ 107 $ 1,276

The Company believes that restaurant-level operating profit is an important measure for management and investors because it is widely regarded in the restaurant industry as a useful metric by which to evaluate restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance. The Company defines restaurant-level operating profit to be restaurant revenues minus restaurant-level operating costs, excluding restaurant closures and impairment costs. The measure includes restaurant-level occupancy costs, which include fixed rents, percentage rents, common area maintenance charges, real estate and personal property taxes, general liability insurance and other property costs, but excludes depreciation. The measure excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to restaurant level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlay for the restaurants. The measure also excludes selling, general and administrative costs, and therefore excludes occupancy costs associated with selling, general and administrative functions, and pre-opening costs. The Company excludes restaurant closure costs as they do not represent a component of the efficiency of continuing operations. Restaurant impairment costs are excluded, because like depreciation and amortization, they represent a non-cash charge for the Company’s investment in its restaurants and not a component of the efficiency of restaurant operations. Restaurant-level operating profit is not a measurement determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations or net income as indicators of financial performance. Restaurant-level operating profit as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The tables above set forth certain unaudited information for the current and prior year fiscal quarters and year-to-date periods for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, expressed as a percentage of total revenues, except for the components of restaurant operating costs, which are expressed as a percentage of restaurant revenues.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Thousands of US Dollars)

Fiscal First Quarter Ended December 27, 2022



(13 weeks) December 28, 2021



(13 weeks) Net (Loss) income, as reported $ (127 ) $ 330 Depreciation and amortization 3 867 1,004 Interest expense, net 12 18 Provision for income taxes – 8 EBITDA 752 1,360 Pre-opening expense – 50 Non-cash stock-based compensation 46 95 GAAP rent-cash rent difference (124 ) (73 ) Gain on restaurant asset sales and lease termination 4 – (484 ) One-time special allocation to Bad Daddy’s partnerships5 – 516 Adjusted EBITDA $ 674 $ 1,464

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. This measure is presented because we believe that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by including this non-GAAP financial measure as a reasonable basis for evaluating our ongoing results of operations.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization and further adjustments to reflect the additions and eliminations presented in the table above.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented because: (i) we believe it is a useful measure for investors to assess the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization expenses and asset disposals, closure costs and restaurant impairments, and (ii) we use Adjusted EBITDA internally as a benchmark for certain of our cash incentive plans and to evaluate our operating performance or compare our performance to that of our competitors. The use of Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based on our GAAP results, while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. Companies within our industry exhibit significant variations with respect to capital structures and cost of capital (which affect interest expense and income tax rates) and differences in book depreciation of property, plant and equipment (which affect relative depreciation expense), including significant differences in the depreciable lives of similar assets among various companies. Our management believes that Adjusted EBITDA facilitates company-to-company comparisons within our industry by eliminating some of these foregoing variations. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies, and our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by excluded or unusual items.

3 Depreciation and amortization expense have been reduced by amounts attributable to non-controlling interests of $66,000 thousand and $67,000 for the quarters ended December 27, 2022 and December 28, 2021, respectively.



4 Gain on restaurant asset sales and lease termination has been reduced by amounts attributable to non-controlling interests of $0.00and $130,000 for the quarters ended December 27, 2022 and December 28, 2021, respectively.



5 Amount represents the portion of a one-time payroll cost rebate attributable to the non-controlling partners in these partnerships for the quarter ended December 28, 2021.

