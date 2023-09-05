Goldman Sachs Teams up with College Football Stars in NIL Ad to Support Small Business

University of Texas and University of Alabama Kickers Call on Congress to Reauthorize the SBA for the first time in 23 years

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ahead of the upcoming, highly anticipated college football matchup between Texas and Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Goldman Sachs has tapped the big game’s two starting kickers — Alabama’s Will Reichard and Texas’s Bert Auburn, both featured on the preseason Lou Groza Award watch list for the top kicker in the country — to appear in a name, image, and likeness (NIL) ad. The ad features the competitors coming together to call on Congress to reauthorize the Small Business Administration (SBA) and suggests that both kickers and small businesses are under-appreciated, yet essential, for success. The advertisement will run on Connected TV and digital platforms nationally and can be viewed here.

“Supporting small business is something we should be able to agree on, Republicans and Democrats, Longhorns and Crimson Tide fans,” said Kristen Heaney Clark, Founder of Yard Bar in Austin, TX and member of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices. “Reauthorizing the SBA should be an easy extra point for Congress to score.”

The advertisement is part of a broader campaign led by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices calling on Congress to reauthorize the SBA. The SBA has not been reauthorized since December 2000; the same month Florida State quarterback Chris Weinke won the Heisman Trophy. In the last 23 years, college football has changed and evolved through the creation of a playoff system, expanded broadcast deals to televise nearly every game, and the explosion of the spread offense. However, America’s small business owners are trying to compete with an outdated playbook of antiquated programs and services. Fortunately, there is finally momentum in Washington, as the Senate Small Business Committee passed 10 bills earlier this summer to modernize the SBA, laying the groundwork for full reauthorization.

“We’re pleased with the current progress in the Senate, but it’s time to finish the job and reauthorize the SBA,” said Joe Wall, National Director of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices. “Reauthorizing the SBA would have a huge impact on the small business community. We thank Will Reichard and Bert Auburn, two of the best kickers in the country, for helping us to push SBA reauthorization over the goal line.”

While the SBA serves many critical functions, recent survey data indicates a desire among the small business community for improvement. According to a 2023 survey by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices, 70% of small business owners gave the federal government a C-grade or below for the effectiveness of programs, services, and tax credits available to small businesses. According to the same survey, 94% of small business owners believe the best way to mitigate these issues is for Congress to modernize and reauthorize the SBA.

Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices and the Bipartisan Policy Center released a policy report with recommendations to modernize the SBA for the small businesses of today. These recommendations include policy recommendations to improve equitable access to capital, increase government contracting opportunities, and modernize entrepreneurial development resources.

“In Alabama, we know a thing or two about winning football games,” said Zebbie Carney, Founder of Eugene’s Hot Chicken in Birmingham and Hoover, AL and member of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices. “Congress should reauthorize the SBA so that small businesses can win too.”

About 10,000 Small Businesses

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses is an investment to help entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunity by providing a comprehensive business education program and access to capital and business support services. To date, 10,000 Small Businesses has served over 14,000 small businesses across the United States. The program has reached businesses from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.

About 10,000 Small Businesses Voices

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices, which in April marked its three-year anniversary, builds on 10KSB and organizes program participants to advocate for policies that matter to them. Learn more at www.gs.com/10ksb-voices

