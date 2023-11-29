Go Addressable and Advertiser Perceptions Research Finds Intent to Use Addressable TV Advertising Has Doubled in the Last Two Years; 40% Expect to Spend More on the Channel in 2024

Go Addressable is releasing these findings ahead of its third annual addressable TV advertising summit.

The findings come as a survey of the Go Addressable group reveal that the industry initiative has helped to enable a monthly average of 68 billion linear advertising minutes, up 29% YOY.

The summit, which takes place in NYC today and also via livestream, features author, advisor and former Publicis Global Chief Strategist and Growth Officer Rishad Tobaccowala as its keynote speaker, as well as panels featuring top industry thought leaders.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Go Addressable, a non-profit trade organization dedicated to raising awareness of and advancing the growth of addressable TV advertising, released new research findings in conjunction with Advertiser Perceptions that captures the growth, usage and adoption of this medium.





This latest report is part of a series that has tracked the growth of addressable TV advertising over the last three years.

A key takeaway that came out of this round of research was this: Awareness, adoption of and education surrounding this medium continues to increase, with this new report finding that the intent to use addressable TV advertising – among non-users – has doubled in the last two years. Specifically, the number of advertisers who plan to start using addressable in the coming year has doubled since 2021: from 25% to 50%.

Additionally, the intent to spend more on addressable TV advertising has risen for the third year in a row. Currently, 2 in 5 (40%) of TV advertisers expect to spend more on the channel in 2024 than they did in 2023.

“As we enter Go Addressable’s third year, adoption and usage of addressability has consistently been on the rise,” said Amy Leifer, Chief Advertising Sales Officer, DIRECTV Advertising. “We have seen the power of this medium to drive outcomes for clients as addressable TV is the ideal combination of sophisticated targeting and measurement on the big screen, where viewers are receptive to ads and where brands know their message will been seen in a brand-safe environment. With Go Addressable, we are committed to further evolving to help our clients achieve their goals.”

The study also revealed an upward trend in several other key areas:

Nearly 9 in 10 advertisers are satisfied with addressable TV advertising as adoption and confidence in the medium has grown.

More than half of advertisers feel that measurement and scale in addressable TV advertising has gotten better in the past year: 59% say measurement has improved 54% say scale has improved

More than half of advertisers (53%) believe addressable TV advertising is improving overall year over year.

Concurrently, the Go Addressable group surveyed its participating companies and found that the industry initiative has helped to enable a monthly average of 68 billion linear advertising minutes since Go Addressable’s inception. This is a 29% increase from 2022, when this same survey was conducted among the group. (For context, there are more than 1.2 trillion minutes per month in live linear advertising per minute, according to Nielsen.) All participants also indicated that inventory can grow with additional demand.

“Brand marketers are looking to make media investments go further and addressable TV advertising allows them to connect with their most valuable audiences in more effective ways,” said Brad Stockton, SVP, U.S. National Video Innovation. “At dentsu, we know that identity-based media opportunities are at the core of modern marketing, with solutions like addressable TV providing advancements in engaging with consumers through reach and targeting capabilities. Widespread adoption and usage will help us get one step closer to creating unity in this otherwise fragmented ecosystem.”

These latest research findings come as Go Addressable today hosts its third annual summit, with this year’s theme focused on addressable TV’s converged future. Founded in 2021 and incorporated this year, Go Addressable is a cross-company industry initiative focused on accelerating the growth of TV advertising using aggregated data with a commitment to protecting personal information.

This year’s event takes place on Wednesday, November 29, in New York, with speakers spanning thought leaders from Yahoo!, Hills Pet Nutrition, Paramount, dentsu, Horizon, FreeWheel and more. More information here.

Click here to read the latest Go Addressable/Advertiser Perceptions report.

About Go Addressable

Go Addressable is a nonprofit trade organization led by TV distribution companies (Altice USA’s a4 Advertising, Charter Communications’ Spectrum Reach®, Comcast Advertising, DIRECTV Advertising, DISH Media and Paramount) to help maximize the scale, impact and value of TV as a marketing platform. The group’s mission is to further accelerate the advancement of addressable TV advertising in a way that is trusted, scalable and effective for both advertisers and programmers looking to make their inventory addressable. Go Addressable will achieve this through advocacy and education within the industry; problem-solving and action around industry challenges; and by working to facilitate the use of addressable advertising campaigns for buyers and sellers of TV inventory. For more information on how to participate, please visit goaddressable.com.

About Advertiser Perceptions

Advertiser Perceptions provides research-based strategic market intelligence and expert analysis to the media, advertising and ad tech industries. We survey brand marketers, agency executives, media specialists and IT leaders through our curated and proprietary Ad PROS™ community to provide clients with an unbiased view of the market, competing brands, and customer experiences. These actionable insights give clients the confidence to inform both strategic and operational decision-making to improve their products and services, strengthen their brands, and drive higher ad-related revenue. www.advertiserperceptions.com

