GlobalMeet Launches New Centerstage Managed Feature For Virtual Events

With GlobalMeet’s Centerstage, pre-selected guest speakers or audience members can be promoted to the main stage from within a controlled “backstage” greenroom environment, overseen by an experienced event producer. Hastily promoting guests or meeting attendees to panelist positions or for live Q&A without proper vetting or readiness can potentially derail an event. GlobalMeet’s unique approach ensures clients can protect their brand image while delivering an engaging opportunity for the audience.

“GlobalMeet prioritizes eliminating friction throughout every aspect of a virtual event for the best possible experience, and this new professional service feature elevates audience engagement to new heights,” said GlobalMeet President Michele Dobnikar. “Audience collaboration and brand perception are crucial for a virtual event’s success. Our expert operators now have the power to provide that participation smoothly, allowing special guests to provide their thoughts during a live event to add context to a discussed topic or to simply ask questions and have them answered live.”

Event hosts can incorporate guests into a meeting following a vetting process, catching any potential audio or video issues, empty chair no-shows or disruptive guests before they reach the main stage. Clients remain in control of their meetings, minimizing the risk of bad surprises or events gone wrong while giving a more active voice to audience members and a more empowered sense of connection and collaboration – shining a spotlight on the audience, not just the presenters. Allowing for increased engagement while keeping unexpected disruptions at bay means an event is set up for success.

Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, GlobalMeet produces and hosts thousands of virtual and hybrid events annually for a variety of industries. The company’s customizable browser-based events solution provides businesses with an easy-to-use, secure and scalable environment to produce high-profile, engaging webcasts. GlobalMeet allows audiences to interact via Q&A chats, surveys, polling, testing and certification, dynamic layouts and social media interactive features with the click of a button.

GlobalMeet is the only scalable, flexible and secure event solution built and backed by event professionals who have extensive experience in facilitating engaging and accessible virtual and hybrid events. With GlobalMeet, companies can conveniently flex between self-serve and managed events through the same technology, providing a consistent technology experience for small events, big events, and everything in between.

The platform is trusted by 50% of the largest U.S. banks, 50% of Fortune 500 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the top four of the world’s largest accounting and consulting firms who audit 90% of all Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.globalmeet.com.

