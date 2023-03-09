Globally, 67% of Gen Zers Freelance or are Planning To, Over 1 in 5 Cite Dissatisfaction with Working a Full-Time Job as a Motivator

In the US, 71% of Gen Zers say inflation or layoffs affect how they think about freelance work.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has compiled findings from a study exploring the work preferences of Gen Z. Fiverr conducted a global study of Gen Zers (defined as between the ages of 16 and 26), including 2,000 Gen-Zers in the US, in partnership with Censuswide. When asked about their career ambitions, 40% of Gen Zers surveyed said they either want to own a business or freelance for their whole career.





“As the latest generation to enter the workforce, Gen Z is at the forefront of the latest trends transforming the world of work. Amid an economic downturn and a rapidly shifting labor market, we’re seeing Gen Z continue to prioritize flexibility and passion-driven work, making freelance careers an increasingly appealing option,” said Gali Arnon, CMO of Fiverr. “As we’ve observed in the growing community of Gen Z freelancers on Fiverr, the autonomy freelancing affords serves as a major draw for a generation eager to pursue their passions, hone their skills, and have more control over their earnings and career trajectory.”

Several key themes from the global data include:

Gen Zers surveyed don’t see a college degree or a 9-5 job as essential for a successful career.

40% of respondents do not believe earning a university degree is required to start a successful career.

70% of respondents consider freelancing a viable career option alongside a traditional 9-5.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of respondents believe taking a gap period to explore interests or travel is a key step before launching a career.

Among Gen Zers surveyed, pursuing passions and having flexibility are top priorities, followed by financial security.

71% of respondents said flexible working hours or the ability to be self-driven were top priorities when looking for a new job.

32% of Gen Zers reported that they work hard when doing something they are passionate about. 1 in 5 (20%) say they “work to live” and don’t “live to work.”

Meanwhile, a quarter (25%) of Gen Zers said they are willing to work hard to increase their annual salary. 3 in 10 (30%) prioritize a competitive salary when looking for a job.

Among Gen Z respondents, specifically in the US, data showed:

The majority of Gen-Zers in the US (73%) see freelancing as a smart option amid an uncertain economy.

41% of respondents said they see freelancing as a good way to make additional income amid inflation.

29% of Gen Zers said that they would like to have the ability to increase their rates as a freelancer to combat rising prices .

30% of Gen Zers see freelancing as a good backup option should they be laid off from their job.

Gen-Z is prioritizing upskilling.

36% of US Gen Zers said that the ability to build their skills was a primary factor when looking for a new job.

Nearly 2 in 5 (37%) US respondents said the desire to learn new skills was a motivation to freelance.

This survey was conducted in partnership with Censuswide among a sample of 7,121 Gen Z (defined as those aged 16-26) across the UK, US, Germany, Netherlands, and France, including 2,000 workers in the U.S. The data was collected between 13.02.2023 and 20.02.2023 Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

