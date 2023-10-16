GlobalLogic Appoints Technology Services Veteran Srinivas Shankar as Chief Business Officer & Head of Global Industries

New leader to expand go-to-market strategy and execution for sales, marketing, and global business units

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group company, announced the appointment of Srinivas (Srini) Shankar as its Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Head of Global Industries. With over two decades of professional experience, Srini brings a wealth of expertise in driving revenue growth and enhancing client satisfaction. Businesses across industries are investing in the development of digital products, platforms, and experiences with the aim of evolving customer engagement and forging novel business models to help achieve their sustainable growth objectives. This appointment underscores GlobalLogic’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team, and their focus on customer success.





Srini’s arrival marks an important milestone in GlobalLogic’s exceptional growth journey. Apart from expanding capabilities, Srini will focus on accelerating GlobalLogic’s go-to-market engine, spanning sales, marketing, and industry business units.

“As GlobalLogic continues its purposeful growth journey, bolstering our presence and enriching our services portfolio, we sought a strong leader with proven industry expertise and go-to-market experience for the next chapter of our growth,” said Nitesh Banga, CEO of GlobalLogic. “I’m thrilled to welcome Srini to our leadership team and look forward to him playing a key role in powering our growth engine and building on our strong customer relationships.”

“GlobalLogic has a stellar reputation as a leader in design-led digital engineering with deep software capabilities across a wide range of products and industries,” said Srini Shankar, CBO GlobalLogic. “While we continue to play a critical role helping clients evolve into becoming digital and intelligent enterprises, I am very excited to be joining the team as we define and execute the next-generation growth strategy for the company.”

With deep services industry experience, Srini’s expertise is a perfect compliment to GlobalLogic’s business. He previously served as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Americas & Global Head of the Life Sciences business, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s market presence and driving revenue. As CCO-Americas, Srini oversaw new client acquisition efforts across various industry verticals and service lines within Cognizant’s Digital Business & Technology services. Prior to Cognizant, Srini served various leadership roles at Infosys.

