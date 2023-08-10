Global Rideshare Leader inDrive Expands Auto Class Offerings in South Florida

The world’s second most downloaded* rideshare app launches Premium, EV and XL booking offerings to accommodate rider preferences and needs

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inDrive, the world’s fastest-growing online ride-sharing service, today announced it will expand its offerings in South Florida after launching in July. When placing a ride request, passengers can now choose between two vehicle classes: inDrive (four-seater vehicles) and inDrive XL (six-seater vehicles). Driver bids will feature labels indicating car types. For rides with up to four passengers, the labeled car types will include Comfort, Comfort EV, Premium, and Premium EV classes. For rides requiring service for up to six passengers, the labeled options will include Comfort XL, Premium XL, and Premium XL EV.









Allowing passengers and drivers to negotiate and agree on the price of each ride, inDrive brings freedom of choice and fairness to consumers and drivers. Through its unique bid-based business model, South Florida passengers save on the rides, while drivers keep 100% commission through 2023. The company currently operates in over 40 countries around the world and has more than 175 million downloads earning the rank of second most downloaded rideshare app globally.

“We are excited to expand inDrive’s services in South Florida by broadening our auto class offerings and catering to diverse riders with varying needs. Since launching in July there’s been strong adoption among consumers, beating our expectations,” stated Adam Warner, US country manager. “As we continue to familiarize ourselves with the diverse cities across South Florida, we look forward to integrating our offerings into the community and creating alternative mobility and transportation options for tourists and locals alike. Whether a rider prefers comfort, luxury or EVs, we can now serve all rides of up to 6 passengers with the addition of XL vehicles.”

How the app works: benefits for drivers and passengers

Since launching in 2012, inDrive has remained a people-first company by creating equal and fair opportunities for drivers and passengers alike. The company has created global transparency around pricing to ensure a mutually beneficial arrangement built on trust and loyalty.

Once registered, a passenger can input pickup and drop-off locations, choose the desired vehicle size, and propose a price for the route.

Counteroffers or agreements from available drivers will appear on the screen, prompting the passenger to select the offer that suits best in terms of cost, driver rating and vehicle model.

To learn more about inDrive, please visit www.indrive.com and download the app on the iOS App Store or Google Play.

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform headquartered in Mountain View, California, USA. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 175 million times and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance, courier delivery and employment search.

inDrive operates in more than 40 countries. It supports local communities via its bid-based model and community empowerment programs, which help advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives. For more information visit www.indrive.com

*in 2022, according to data.ai

