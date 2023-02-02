Global Prairie and Hileman Group Announce Merger

Joining forces to drive greater impact for clients through data-driven marketing strategy and cutting-edge technology





KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Prairie, a 100% employee-owned international marketing consultancy, announces its merger with Hileman Group, a fast-growing marketing technology firm serving leading healthcare, life sciences, higher education, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and FinTech organizations. The merger will enable Global Prairie to drive greater impact for its clients, amplifying organizational purpose with data-driven strategies and cutting-edge marketing technology.

“This merger will catalyze next-level innovation and growth for our clients and for Global Prairie,” said Anne St. Peter, who together with Douglas Bell founded the company in 2008. “The digital marketing team at Hileman Group built an incredible business advising clients on how best to grow and drive impact in this fast-changing, digitally-connected world. Hileman Group’s understanding of emerging technology and artificial intelligence will fuel growth for our clients.”

Bell added, “The merger with Hileman Group provides the opportunity to use data-driven approaches not only to quantify the impact of our clients’ marketing programs, but also to measure the social impact of their business. This is an exciting development for both our clients and Global Prairie, and we can’t wait to get to work.”

“The benefits of merging with a 100% employee-owned Public Benefit Corporation were compelling to me as the founder of Hileman Group. I am motivated to create meaningful value for our employees, our clients, and our communities. This decision delivers on those goals, and I am so excited for our future as part of the Global Prairie team,” said Tom Hileman.

Senior leaders from Hileman Group are retaining leadership positions within Global Prairie. The combined leadership team has started the process of integrating the two firms under the Global Prairie brand.

About Global Prairie

Global Prairie is a purpose-driven global marketing firm founded on the belief that business should be a force for good in the world. Driving measurable, impactful results for organizations committed to making the world a better place is not simply the work Global Prairie does for its clients – it is the bedrock principle on which the company is built. As a Public Benefit Corporation, and a top 1% Certified B Corporation (B Corp) among 6,000+ B Corps globally, Global Prairie meets rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. Global Prairie is a 100% employee-owned company.

Hileman Group brings to Global Prairie its outstanding interdisciplinary team and a history of success as a digital agency working at the intersection of marketing, creativity and technology, partnering with organizations to solve their most complex marketing challenges. Hileman Group brings to Global Prairie a client roster including Cleveland Clinic, Baylor Scott & White Health, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

