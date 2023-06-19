Global CX Provider Launches Alorica IQ to Meet Demand for Digitally Led Customer Interactions

Alorica IQ’s Industry-Leading Tech Solutions Enable Top Brands’ Future-Ready CX Approach

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#alorica—Alorica Inc., an award-winning global leader in next-generation customer experience (CX) solutions, today announced the addition of Alorica IQ, a digital foundry that integrates technology into all its services and customer interactions. Unifying the company’s digital solutions, analytics and consulting, Alorica IQ delivers a new end-to-end suite of offerings, enabling companies to transform their brand experience by taking a deep dive into their customers’ preferences, call drivers and friction points across channels and processes. Focused on delivering key outcomes, such as increased customer lifetime value (CLV), better sales conversion, shorter wait times and improved productivity, Alorica IQ guides brands to uncover blind spots in their customer journey or where resistance results in higher cost of customer effort.

By launching Alorica IQ, the company will offer a resolute partner management team to simplify the market landscape, along with experienced engineers to create and curate best-in-class solutions. Alorica IQ specializes in rapid and seamless technology integrations to complement clients’ existing infrastructure and service delivery vision.

“Through Alorica IQ, we identify and quantify consumer behavioral insights, ensuring that our clients’ CX strategies and customer journeys are aligned with their brand’s strategic roadmap and desired outcomes,” stated Mike Clifton, Chief Growth and Transformation Officer at Alorica. “It comes down to having the right partners and technologies to help our clients personalize customer interactions, drive efficiencies, improve self-service or co-production tools as well as increase satisfaction and brand loyalty.”

Alorica IQ’s core pillar offerings include:

CX Consulting and Design Thinking: Distilling the client’s mission, pain points and transformation objectives to provide insightful digital intervention with capabilities such as Automated Discovery through Alorica’s Discovery Bot—Otto

Distilling the client’s mission, pain points and transformation objectives to provide insightful digital intervention with capabilities such as Automated Discovery through Alorica’s Discovery Bot—Otto AI-enabled Interaction Analytics: Delivering Gold Stevie® Award-winning actionable insights to improve performance and enhance the customer journey including predictive modeling & data mining

Delivering Gold Stevie® Award-winning actionable insights to improve performance and enhance the customer journey including predictive modeling & data mining Engagement Optimization: Streamlining encounters with customers through optimal channels with offerings such as Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and Alorica Clear, real-time accent mitigation technology

Streamlining encounters with customers through optimal channels with offerings such as Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and Alorica Clear, real-time accent mitigation technology AI/ML and Automation: Mechanizing processes for greater accuracy and efficiency, featuring AI-infused agent assist tools and chatbots like Alorica’s Virtual Assistant (AVA)

Mechanizing processes for greater accuracy and efficiency, featuring AI-infused agent assist tools and chatbots like Alorica’s Virtual Assistant (AVA) Emerging Technologies: Incubating and integrating new digital solutions including Large Language Models, digital humans and the Metaverse

Alorica’s Chief Digital Officer Harry Folloder shared, “Alorica IQ creates a customized digital path that overlays our clients’ priorities and pain points to positively impact their customer engagement, regardless of their existing tech stack. As a global CX leader, we have made a significant investment in Alorica IQ and we are excited to bring to market the latest developments from some of our early pilots in partnership with leading experts in this space, such as Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and CallMiner.”

About Alorica

Alorica creates insanely great digital customer experiences at scale. Our team of 115,000 solutionists, technologists and operators partner with global brands and disruptive innovators to deliver digitally charged, tailored interactions customers crave. With a track record of creating long-term loyalty, Alorica brings actionable insights, proven processes and CX leadership to transform clients’ business needs, whether they’re focused on digital optimization, customer engagement or market expansion. Through strategic partnerships with best-in-breed technology, we design, integrate, and optimize digital solutions personalized to reach clients’ most desired outcomes now and for the future. Alorica drives CX innovation for the best clients around the globe from its award-winning operations in 17 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.alorica.com.

