Global B2B agency The Marketing Practice hires new General Manager over North America

Newly appointed general manager, Jeff Johnson, shares his expertise, plans for the U.S. market in the new year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Marketing Practice, a global B2B marketing agency that specializes in brand activation, ABM and demand generation, today announced Jeff Johnson as the company’s new U.S. General Manager. Johnson brings over 20 years of leadership and marketing experience in U.S. and global markets. In his new role, Johnson’s top priority will be growing the U.S. division at The Marketing Practice.

Johnson’s appointment follows a year of rapid growth for The Marketing Practice highlighted by five agency acquisitions across the U.S., U.K. and APAC, including Campaign Stars, 90octane, Kingpin, Omobono, and Rombii. In 2023, Johnson’s goal is to continue the integration of the five companies into one unstoppable B2B marketing agency that seamlessly highlights and complements each of their specialties. Johnson plans to build on the organization’s current structure and implement changes to serve U.S. clients best.

Johnson says he is looking forward to joining a team of people who are proud of their work, truly care about client success, and are committed to doing what it takes to accomplish business goals. He chose to join The Marketing Practice because of the company’s long-time track record, expertise in digital marketing, and rapid global growth.

Before joining The Marketing Practice, Johnson worked as President at NP Digital, growing the company to over 600 employees and over $100 million in revenue. He also played a pivotal role in iCrossing’s growth to 650 employees and $125 million in revenue as Managing Director and Senior Vice President (SVP) of Strategic Account Development and Business Development.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with so many great people along the way and build agencies that have provided many good jobs,” Johnson said. “I think the biggest personal satisfaction I get out of this is to see how many people have started their careers within these agencies, whether straight out of school or early on in their professional careers.”

B2B marketing is evolving, and marketers must be agile, data-driven, and digital-first experts as the lines between B2B and B2C marketing continue to blur. As an industry veteran and self-taught leader that loves being on the cutting edge of the ever-changing industry, Johnson is well-equipped to optimize the agency’s U.S. operations and produce valuable results for U.S. clients.

“It’s exciting,” Johnson said. “In an industry that is changing and evolving so quickly on a day by day basis it provides a challenge to stay ahead. It’s challenging not just for us as an agency but for brands as well. It’s a struggle to keep up with where they need to meet their customers and how to engage. It’s rewarding to be here for our clients helping them achieve their goals.”

About The Marketing Practice

Founded in 2002, The Marketing Practice is a global B2B marketing leader with offices in the US, U.K., Germany, Singapore, and Australia. In the U.S. The Marketing Practice has New York, San Francisco, Denver, Seattle, and Denver offices. It employs over 500 people and helps large and growing B2B companies to win new customers, grow existing customers, and improve channel performance.

The Marketing Practice is an established leader in brand activation, account-based marketing, and demand generation, and clients include ServiceNow, Salesforce, and Lenovo.

It believes B2B marketing works best when it’s thought of as an engine to drive growth rather than a series of projects—combining creativity and strategy with data, digital, martech, and inside sales capabilities, the business partners with clients to create outcomes, not just outputs.

It ranks in the top 10 International B2B agencies year in and year out, according to B2B Marketing.

For more information, please visit https://themarketingpractice.com.

