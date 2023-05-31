Gillette Celebrates Return of Gillette Cup Featuring Fortnite With All-Star Gillette Gaming Alliance

Two-day tournament unites global streamers to compete for $50,000 cash prize on new “Gillette Face-Off” island, developed with Fortnite’s built-in Creative toolset

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gillette (NYSE: PG), the world’s largest male grooming company and brand pioneer in gaming and esports, proudly announced the return of the highly anticipated Gillette Cup Featuring Fortnite, a two-day international gaming competition featuring a custom-built island in Fortnite. First played in February 2022, the inaugural Gillette Cup garnered over 300,000 viewing hours throughout the tournament. Back for its second year, the event kicks off on June 1, 2023, and will unite members of the Gillette Gaming Alliance as they compete against members of the global Fortnite community for $50,000 — doubling the prize pool from last year. The Gillette Cup Featuring Fortnite is among one of the largest branded tournaments to date for the gaming community.





The competition will be played on a revamped “Gillette Face-Off” island, a custom environment developed using Fortnite’s Creative toolset; this builds on the success of the island’s existing futuristic lab and mineshaft versions, which were first introduced in 2022. The custom branded Fortnite islands feature action-packed “Zero Build” gameplay and iconic Gillette products for a gaming experience as satisfying as a close shave. To compete in the “Gillette Face-Off” islands at any time, use island code 6674-8139-7577.

“The celebrated return of the Gillette Cup Featuring Fortnite is testament to our previous successes and deepening relationship with Gillette Gaming Alliance members to provide meaningful and impactful experiences to the gaming community,” explains Daniel Ordonez, Gillette Global Brand Franchise Leader. “We are looking forward to cheering on our Alliance members and engaging with Fortnite’s community – while, most importantly, meeting them where they thrive in a truly fun and authentic way.”

For the first time, viewers and fans worldwide can visit www.GilletteCup.com to check out the leaderboard and tune-in for real-time updates. Additionally, they will have the chance to win exclusive Gillette Gaming gear and products by visiting the newly launched website throughout the tournament.

Tournament Details – Competitive, Professional Sporting Event Style Format

The tournament will kick off with the Regionals Round, where eight (8) teams of “Duos,” representing eight (8) countries/regions will compete – totaling 64 teams and 128 players across the globe. Participants will represent Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom, and USA/Canada. Using a points system, teams will be randomly placed on the “Gillette Face-Off” island and compete in multiple rounds of Zero Build matches.

The top 16 teams from Regionals will compete for the opportunity to advance to Semi-Finals and be divided into two (2) groups of eight (8) Duos. These 16 teams will continue to compete in multiple rounds of the “Gillette Face-Off” island. The top four (4) Duos from each group will advance to the Finals to form a single lobby and compete in multiple rounds of the Gillette Cup custom island. The Duos will be scored using the points system and awarded cash prizing, based on how they rank. The last Duo standing will be named winner of the Gillette Cup!

Gillette Gaming Alliance members – inclusive of TypicalGamer (USA/Canada), Vicens (Spain), Agustin (Spain), Papaplatte (Germany), Rumathra (Germany), Elded (Mexico), Jolavanille (France), Pizfn (Italy), Xuider (Italy), Mongraal (United Kingdom), and Nobru (Brazil) – will represent their respective countries as they battle it out against fellow professional members of the Fortnite community to bring home the “win” and championship prize.

“I have had a blast streaming for the Gillette Gaming Alliance this year and providing awesome content and experiences to my community on behalf of the brand,” shares Fortnite pro Andre Rebelo, also known as TypicalGamer, Gillette Gaming Alliance member representing North America. “I remember tuning into the Gillette Cup last year and thinking it was epic. So, I am really excited to be a part of it myself this year – and I hope to bring home the W for my fans and followers.”

The Gillette Gaming Alliance, now in its fifth year, serves as Gillette’s longest running gaming activation as well as one of the most defining and successful programs to date for the brand.

*This is an independently created Fortnite Creative experience and is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.

