GigNet Delivered Advanced Connectivity Solutions at Concert Featuring Mexican Superstar Alejandro Fernandez

Premier Event was the First in a Series of Concerts at Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Demonstrating The Power of the GigNet Network to Enhance the Entertainment Experience

CANCUN, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlejandroFernandez–GigNet, a Digital Transformation company that has completed an extensive fiber-optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, north of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone in Tulum, delivered advanced broadband connectivity solutions including a sponsored public Wi-Fi zone to the Alejandro Fernandez concert at Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico on August 19th, 2023. The internationally-known singer from Mexico has sold over 20 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling Latin music artists. He originally specialized in traditional forms of Mexican folk, such as mariachi and charro, until he successfully branched out into pop music. Over the course of his career, he has been awarded two Latin Grammy Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.









The concert took place at the El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course, hosting over 4,200 attendees. The Alejandro Fernandez Concert was coordinated in Mayakoba by Grupo Solen, a company focused on integrating planning, organization, production, logistics and consulting. Solen’s experience in the area for nearly twenty years, their high-quality service, efficiency, innovation, and unique events have earned them a well-deserved reputation for highest quality event production.

Grupo Solen selected GigNet as the provider of broadband access and Wi-Fi for event operations, as well as to provide an enhanced fan experience. GigNet’s advanced fiber solutions were deployed across the concert grounds to supply seamless connectivity to Alejandro Fernandez’s production team, staff, and vendors. GigNet also covered the 27,000 square feet Fan Zone area with public Wi-Fi for concert attendees. Based on the success of the initial concert in the series, GigNet expects to provide advanced broadband and Wi-Fi at two additional upcoming concerts featuring legendary Latin musical artists – Ricky Martin on September 16, 2023 and Luis Miguel on New Years Eve.

Carlos Alanis, Coordinator of the concert series, stated, “World class performers such as Alejandro Fernandez, Ricky Martin, and Luis Miguel appearing in beautiful Riviera Maya demand the best from everyone involved. We knew that we could rely on the GigNet team to deliver world-class Internet and Wi-Fi in challenging conditions, for our support staff and for the fans. The GigNet Wi-Fi zone especially was a hit with guests.”

Luis de Potestad, Vice President of Public Affairs and Special Projects for GigNet Mexico stated, “We are very excited to have been part of this amazing event in Mayakoba, Riviera Maya. Superstar concerts like this bring great attention to the region as a premier destination not only for beaches, culture, cuisine, and cenotes, but also as a perfect venue for major concerts and entertainment. Our operation and network teams deployed a robust fiber-based Wi-Fi system at the outdoor concert to speed up digital ticket access, enable seamless and secure payments, and the ability for fans to share the incredible event in real time over social media.”

ABOUT GRUPO SOLEN

Grupo Solen specializes in producing and executing all types of events with creativity, responsibility, and professionalism while providing necessary rental equipment such as furniture, lighting, audio, scenery production, and much more. www.gruposolen.com

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Transformation company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive fiber-optic regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world with over 30 million annual airport passengers achieved in 2022. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.

For Product and Sales information – Mexico: www.GigNet.mx

Contacts

Luis De Potestad, VP of Public Affairs and Special Projects



+52 55 5100 5027



lpotestad@gignet.mx

For Corporate Information: www.GigNetInc.com www.GigNetTV.com

Diane Shearin



dshearin@gignetinc.com

+1.847.739.3110