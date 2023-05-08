Gigamon Channel Leaders Ashley McLean and Helena Marsikova Recognized on CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel List

Worldwide channels and alliances leads foster bi-directional relationships with partners to drive success in company’s global channel-first strategy

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named two Gigamon channel leaders, Ashley McLean and Helena Marsikova, to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. The annual list recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.





As senior national channel account manager, Ashley McLean leads the company’s national channel partnerships and has a deep knowledge of go-to-market business models. It’s her priority to ensure that Gigamon solutions equip each partner with the insights needed to achieve their goals and address their challenges. This includes placing an emphasis on embracing zero trust strategies and attaining deep observability across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure.

As senior channel marketing manager, Helena Marsikova is responsible for channel marketing programs, partner social media, and supporting and enhancing the Gigamon Catalyst Partner Program. Over the past year, she launched multiple campaigns to advance the Catalyst Partner program and help Gigamon partners realize the full transformational promise of the cloud. Prior to her role at Gigamon, Helena was recognized on CRN’s Women of the Channel list for five consecutive years, from 2016 through 2020.

“With almost 20 combined years of experience in the channel, Ashley and Helena have proven to be invaluable assets to our One Gigamon team and we are lucky to have them,” said Doug Woodley, senior vice president of sales at Gigamon. “As our channel strategy evolves to extend the reach of the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline, I am confident both Ashley and Helena will continue to drive success for Gigamon channel and alliance partners and customers through their unique talents and steadfast dedication.”

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

To learn more about the Gigamon Partner Program, and how to become a Catalyst Partner, visit https://www.gigamon.com/partners/channel-partners.html.

About Gigamon



Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that harnesses actionable network-derived intelligence to amplify the power of observability tools. This powerful combination helps enable IT organizations to assure security and compliance governance, speed root-cause analysis of performance bottlenecks, and lower operational overhead associated with managing hybrid and multi-cloud IT infrastructure. The result: modern enterprises realize the full transformational promise of the cloud. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.gigamon.com.

© 2023 Gigamon. All rights reserved. Gigamon and the Gigamon logo are trademarks of Gigamon in the United States and/or other countries. Gigamon trademarks can be found at www.gigamon.com/legal-trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About The Channel Company



The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter and LinkedIn.

© 2023. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company LLC. All rights reserved.

