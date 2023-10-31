GHLF Announces New Vaccine Podcast, “Informed Immunity: A Guide to Vaccines for the Chronic Illness Community” Plus More Credible Resources for Patients and Policymakers Alike

UPPER NYACK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Global Healthy Living Foundation (GHLF) is thrilled to announce the launch of “Informed Immunity: A Guide to Vaccines for the Chronic Illness Community,” a groundbreaking podcast dedicated to providing accessible and reliable vaccine information.

“Informed Immunity: A Guide to Vaccines for the Chronic Illness Community,” is part of GHLF’s Wellness Evolution podcast group, taking a deep dive into the world of vaccines, tackling crucial topics that impact community health — respiratory infectious diseases, vaccine advocacy, and more.

The episodes, offered in English and Spanish, are thoughtfully designed to break down complex health topics into easily digestible information, answering the questions you’ve always had about vaccines but didn’t know whom to ask.

“In today’s health care landscape, we often witness a system that is fractured and complex, leaving patients to navigate endless hurdles,” said Robert Popovian, PharmD, Chief Science Policy Offer at GHLF.

“We must be mindful of these challenges before addressing misinformation and vaccine hesitancy. It’s unfair to scrutinize patient reluctance when we, as a health care community, have yet to streamline the path for patients to access the care they deserve, making it unnecessarily difficult every step of the way.”

These words underscore the Global Healthy Living Foundation’s mission to provide the public with easily accessible, evidence-based vaccine information. “Our aim is to demystify complex topics like RSV, pneumococcal, influenza, and COVID-19 vaccines, breaking them down into easily understandable insights,” said podcast host and Director of Medical Affairs and Hispanic Outreach at GHLF, Daniel Hernandez, MD. “We are, unfortunately, in an age where misinformation spreads like wildfire, and we are committed to taking part in helping our communities take charge with evidence-based information.”

In addition to the podcast, GHLF recently launched its new vaccine landing page, which will house its vaccine research, advocacy, and education efforts. This comprehensive resource will serve as a hub for patients and policymakers alike, fostering collaboration and informed decision-making.

“Informed Immunity: A Guide to Vaccines for the Chronic Illness Community” can be found on GHLF’s podcast network at https://ghlf.org/Informed-Immunity/, or visit https://ghlf.org/vaccine-resources/.

About Global Healthy Living Foundation

The Global Healthy Living Foundation is a U.S. based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit, international organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for people with chronic illnesses by advocating for improved access to health care through education, patient-centered clinical research, support, advocacy and economic and policy research. GHLF is also a staunch advocate for vaccines. The Global Healthy Living Foundation is the parent organization of CreakyJoints®, the international, digital community for millions of people living with arthritis and their supporters worldwide who seek education, support, activism, and patient-centered research in English, Spanish, and French. In addition to arthritis and autoimmune disorders, GHLF supports dermatology, gastroenterology, neurology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and pulmonary patients through a host of different programs and activities which draw nearly 1 million patients a month to GHLF websites. In addition, a library of podcasts via the GHLF Podcast Network, has more than 500,000 listeners to date. GHLF never asks the public for donations. Visit ghlf.org for more information.

Contacts

Susan Jara



[email protected]

+1-201-406-7756