Genius Sports Launches FanHub ID, the First Unified Fan Identification Solution for Advertising

Privacy-compliant solution builds unique, first-of-its-kind sports-based fan profiles with proprietary data signals, like sports app sign-ins, live streaming data, fan engagement, and league & team interactions

Empowers marketers and content owners to better understand their existing audiences and create fan-based segments

Enables unified personalization, measurement and 360º customer journey insights

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genius Sports, the global leader in sports data and technology, today launched an innovative new identification solution, FanHub ID. The privacy-compliant solution uses proprietary online and offline data signals to build fan-based profiles, giving marketers and content owners new opportunities to reach and measure engaged sports audiences at scale.





With an innovative approach to activating sports-based identity signals powered by AI-based technology, Genius Sports will offer its customers the ability to reach audiences on and offline. Leveraging the Genius fan-based identity graph, Genius Sports puts the power back into the hands of the marketer and content owner to reach, engage, measure, and capture audiences across channels in an always-on ecosystem. The new FanHub ID revolutionizes sports advertising and marketing by offering a single, unified profile for millions of sports fans, enabling customers to find their audience in contextually relevant content across programmatic and digital channels.

“Sports fans make up the world’s most passionate audiences, but marketers and content owners still struggle to identify, measure, and engage their fan personas,” said Manny Puentes, GM of Advertising at Genius Sports. “FanHub ID gives them the ability to activate fan data to enable long-term loyalty.”

The new technology will be rolled out and made available to all existing Genius Sports customers. The key benefits of FanHub ID include:

Sports content owners can better understand and engage their fans to generate incremental sponsorship dollars.

Fanbases can finally be found across multiple marketing channels and reached with privacy-compliant personalized messaging.

A single, unified profile for millions of sports fans enables brands to run relevant ad campaigns to specific sports audiences based on their individual interactions and preferences.

“FanHub ID drives immediate impact to current Genius Sports customers by helping them better understand their audience and extend their sponsorship dollars beyond their owned and operated content,” says Josh Linforth, Chief Revenue Officer at Genius Sports. “Sports content owners will finally have the insights they need to drive deeper engagement and find the most valuable fans of the future.”

For more information or to sign-up, visit https://www.geniussports.com/fanhubid.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

